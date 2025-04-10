A vigilante in Adamawa State was brutally attacked with a machete while trying to rescue his friend from a gang of hoodlums in Demsa LGA

A man in Adamawa State says he has lost everything - including his marriage - after surviving a violent machete attack by suspected hoodlums in Demsa Local Government Area.

The victim, who is recovering from life-threatening injuries, told Legit.ng he was attacked while trying to rescue a friend from a gang of armed youths.

He says the incident has left him physically scarred, financially ruined, and emotionally devastated.

“My wife left me because I couldn’t feed the family,” he said.

“I had sold everything I owned just to stay alive.”

Fear grips Demsa

The attack highlights a growing sense of insecurity in Demsa, where residents say fear now governs daily life. Reports of gang violence, armed robbery, and assaults have become increasingly common, and locals say authorities are struggling to respond.

The incident occurred at around 10pm when a man returning from work was accosted by a group of young men who demanded his mobile phone and threatened to kill him. He managed to call a friend — a member of a local vigilante group — for help.

That call nearly cost the vigilante his life.

“They cut me with a machete - just for helping”

The vigilante, who is the main victim in the case, told Legit.ng that he arrived at the scene and tried to reason with the attackers.

“I recognised them and asked why they wanted to kill my friend,” he said.

“But instead of answering, one of them struck me with a machete on the shoulder. I started bleeding instantly — my arm was almost cut off. He said he attacked me because I came to help.”

The case was reported to the police, and one suspect was arrested. He was held in custody for a week before being arraigned before a magistrate court in Demsa.

“He was drunk,” says attacker

In court, the suspect claimed he had been drunk and was unaware of his actions during the attack.

The judge accepted the plea and granted bail, stating that the offender was not in full control of his senses at the time of the assault.

The victim, however, says the ruling left him disillusioned.

“I watched in disbelief as the judge released him,” he said.

“I was in hospital for three months. I spent nearly one million naira on treatment. There was no compensation, no justice.”

From survivor to struggler

The victim was admitted to Fortland Hospital in Yola, where he underwent multiple procedures and rehabilitation.

The cost of care forced him to sell off his assets, and with no income, he says he could no longer provide for his family.

“At some point, there was no food in the house,” he said.

“That’s when my wife packed her things and left. She said she couldn’t take it anymore.”

His wounds are healing, but the psychological and economic scars remain. He now relies on the goodwill of friends and well-wishers to survive.

