Lagos State Police have arrested three suspects over the alleged assault of a boutique employee accused of theft

A viral video sparked public outrage, showing the employee being physically assaulted and molested on Lagos Island

Chief Superintended Police Benjamin Hundeyin assured Lagosians that justice will be served, with efforts ongoing to apprehend additional suspects

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged brutal assault and molestation of a female employee by the owner of Don Maserati Classic Boutique on Lagos Island.

A video posted by Sahara Reporters captured the distressing incident, where the victim was accused of theft before being subjected to physical assault.

The footage has sparked outrage on social media, prompting calls for justice.

In response, Lagos state Police spokesman CSP Benjamin Hundeyin assured the public that justice would be served.

Quoting the video on social media, Police spokesperson Hundeyin stated:

"Three suspects have been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects and establish contact with the victim."

The Commissioner urged Lagosians to remain calm and assured them of the police’s commitment to a thorough investigation and accountability in the case.

Nigerians react to assault video

Netizens have strongly reacted to the video of the incident posted online. Below are some of the comments made by Nigerians:

@TheoAbuAgada said:

"I expect the authorities to take action against this barbarians. This is inhumane, callous and cruel. If an employee steals from you, the right thing to do is to report him or her to the authorities, not you to law into your own hands. This should be condemned by all and sundry."

@Idowu4090321914 commented:

"Oh well, it's coming back to him. If you treat my sister or anyone I know like that, trust me, I will be standing trial and answering questions about what happened to you"

@iam_pterr said:

"They are all stupid, including d owner. Useless lot. What happened to reporting it to the police. Weasels"

@Iam_jbless added:

"This is a good time to come together and make sure she is legally represented properly. Normally jail time should be in this case, no fine. What an inhumane way to treat someone."

@Austaino_ submitted:

"This level of extreme cruelty & brutality is inhumane, wrong, and unacceptable. Nothing warrants this type of treatment. There are legal mechanisms for addressing theft, not this baberism. What does he intend by havig her beaten up like this? We accuse the police of behaviors like this, yet many of us do worse. I hope the appropriate authorities will step in to address this."

