Junior Pope's widow has returned to social media a year after his tragic demise, and her post left many emotional

The late actor's widow shared a family picture of her and her three sons with a large portrait of Junior Pope in the background

Junior Pope's widow also shared her experience in the last year, especially regarding answering her sons' questions about their dad

Thursday, April 10, marks one year since Nollywood actor Junior Pope passed on in a tragic boat mishap as his widow, Jennifer Awele, returned to social media.

Junior Pope's widow, who stayed off social media for months to mourn the late actor, recently penned an emotional tribute to him.

According to Awele, her husband's death was an unimaginable loss, adding that not a day had gone by without a thought of him.

"Your love still surrounds us, your laughter echoes in our hearts and your presence is felt in the quiet moments when we miss you most. You have no idea how tough it’s been, trying to stay strong for each other even as the world around us seems fallen apart. The grief remains heavy, the absence left a void that words can never fill, but through it all, we look up for strength from heaven as a guiding light. Oh death, you have taught us to live each day as it comes, one step at a time bearing such extreme pain that can never go away," she wrote on Instagram.

Junior Pope's widow also shared how she doesn't have the right response to give their three sons, who have been asking questions about their late father.

"I still don’t have the right words to respond to Jason and Jaden wanting to know if Daddy will fulfill his promise of taking them to a proper football academy and be present at their first official match. They said: “Daddy told them he wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world”. Then the littlest one (J papa as fondly called by daddy) Jamon, keeps asking when daddy is bringing the big toy car he promised him," she wrote.

Awele also appreciated family, friends and celebrities who stood by her and her family following the actor's death.

"We appreciate everyone who sympathized with us and stood and still stand by us through our time of grief. Words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude for your love and support towards us," she said.

Sharing a family picture including a portrait of Junior Pope in the background, she wrote:

"To our beloved, you did not only leave us, your family, but so many who loved you and loved your works. It is so difficult and unbelievable to say these words but still, continue to rest in the bossom of the Almighty. You will always be in our hearts and our thoughts and your memories and legacy will live on forever.Though you’re no longer by our side, you live on in every memory, every smile and every tear. We shall carry you with us always until we meet again. We cannot question God right? May Your Soul Rest In Perfect Peace My Love."

Junior Pope's widow's first post a year after his death is below:

Celebs, fans pay tribute to Junior Pope

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from netizens below:

blueprint_clothiers said:

"I know one thing for sure that God will neither leave you nor Forsake you. His word will not return to him Void. Be Strong sis."

estherene reacted:

"Keep being strong sis, God will continue to give you strength and protect you and the boys. Keep resting with the Lord JP."

kiddiesfantasy said:

"My Baby, you mourned him for a whole year on this space and never posted ... God bless you Sweetm."

Adanma Luke reacts to Jnr Pope's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Adanma Luke, producer of the movie which led to Junior Pope's death, shared her feelings after the terrible incident.

According to her, she was shattered and heartbroken as she also joined the movie industry to mourn the great loss.

She also said that her heart bled for their family as she prayed that their souls find peace where they were.

