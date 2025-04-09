A man identified as Friday Onu has been arrested for assaulting a female driver, Yetunde Amole, during an attempted car battery theft in Lagos

The suspect was apprehended by Maroko Division officers shortly after the attack, but fell ill in custody and is now being treated at Falomo Police Hospital

The Lagos State Police Command has condemned the act, assuring the public that Onu will be arraigned once declared fit for trial

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Friday Onu, after a video showing him attacking a female commercial driver, Yetunde Amole, on the Lekki-Epe Expressway went viral.

Onu was reportedly trying to steal her car battery when the incident happened.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this to the press on Wednesday, April 9.

According to Hundeyin, the incident occurred on Monday, April 7, around the Oriental Hotel area.

How Friday Onu tried to steal from female driver

As reported by The Punch, Onu was caught trying to take Amole’s car battery and when Amole stopped him, he then attacked her.

Hundeyin explained that Onu was quickly arrested by officers from the Maroko Division, but he later fell sick and had to be moved to Falomo Police Hospital.

His statement reads:

“Following a prompt response by officers of the Maroko Division, Friday Onu was arrested shortly after the incident and detained at the division. Preparations for his arraignment were underway when he suddenly took ill. He was immediately transferred to Falomo Police Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment under close supervision.

“The Lagos State Police Command assures the public that justice will be served. The suspect will be charged in a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as police medical professionals declare him fit to stand trial.”

Justice will be served, Lagos police assure

He added:

“We also commend Ms. Amole for her bravery and assure her and all victims of crime that their cases will be thoroughly pursued to ensure justice is served in all cases.”

On Tuesday, the woman in a viral video was seen in tears, her face visibly swollen, as she recounts how the Agbero boarded her vehicle under the guise of a passenger near the Oriental Hotel, claiming he was heading to the Nigerian Law School.

Watch the video below as the female driver seeks justice over assault;

