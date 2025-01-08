Stella Nwadigo, a teacher in Ikorodu, Lagos, has been arrested following the emergence of a video showing her physically abusing a 3-year-old pupil, Abayomi Micheal

The incident raised concerns regarding child safety in educational environments, prompting widespread discussion and calls for action on social media

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the teacher's arrest and shared further details

Police have apprehended a school teacher identified simply as Stella Nwadigo, over allegations of physically abusing a three-year-old pupil, Abayomi Michael, at Christ-Mitots School in Ikorodu.

Spokesman for the Lagos state police command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this in a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, January 8.

Lagos teacher arrested after video went viral

According to reports, Nwadigo was arrested after a video showing her mistreating the toddler surfaced online, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The footage, went viral, drew public condemnation and led to calls for immediate action against the teacher.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday.

Hundeyin tweeted:

"Thank you for the update.

"She is currently in our custody for further necessary actions."

Nigerians react as police arrest Lagos teacher

Meanwhile, the footage has reignited conversations about child protection and the responsibility of educators to maintain a safe environment for children.

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@SamuelI10540458 tweeted:

"Straight to you know where."

@AGOHACONE tweeted:

"The women should just be correct without charge to court, She has learned. My thought."

@MAlice112 tweeted:

"She deserves jail time...that was cruel on a child that could barely speak. She should be a lesson to others like her."

@YaoRichard10 tweeted:

"Thank you sir , well done, GOD BLESS YOU ABUNDANTLY."

@Gracepikin001 tweeted:

"Jail her Ben , you see this one , I’m an Igbo man , but jail this one for me."

@ndubuisi_Vin tweeted:

"Make dem give you station to manage oooo."

@Amorah_Geo tweeted:

"Thank VDM instead."

See the video below;

Ogun gov't suspends teacher who flogged student to death

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a teacher at Obada Grammar School was suspended and arrested after being accused of beating Master Monday Arijo to death.

The principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, is also facing disciplinary scrutiny for allowing corporal punishment, which contravenes state regulations.

The Ogun State government has extended condolences to the Arijo family, promising to seek justice for the loss of their son.

