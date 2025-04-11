The Lagos State Government has sealed 13 markets in Ketu and Mile 12 area of the state over repeated violations of the state's waste management laws

The enforcement was carried out on April 10, 2025, and the markets were closed for illegal waste disposal that threatened public health and obstructed public spaces, including roads

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development in a statement and shared a video, alongside photos of the exercise

Lagos state - As part of efforts to tackle environmental violations, the Lagos state government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sealed off 13 markets in Ketu and Mile 12 for persistently flouting the state’s waste management laws.

Why 13 major markets in Mile 12, Ketu were sealed

Tokunbo Wahab, the state’s commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, announced the enforcement action in a post shared on his X page on Friday, April 11.

He noted that the exercise took place on Thursday night, April 10, highlighting the markets’ illegal waste disposal practices that have been wreaking havoc on public spaces, roads, medians, and highways.

Wahab emphasised that these measures were crucial for safeguarding public health and restoring order to the city’s already congested public spaces.

“In line with our commitment to environmental sanity, Ketu and Mile 12 markets were successfully sealed last night for persistent violations, including illegal waste disposal on roads, medians, and highways – contrary to the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the list of sealed locations included high-profile markets and busy areas in both Ketu and Mile 12, as well as shops that had been contributing to the environmental degradation.

Among the affected locations were Erukan Market in Mile 12 and Oja Oba Market in Ketu, both of which had been notorious for improper waste management practices.

"These enforcement actions are necessary to safeguard public health and restore order to our public spaces. Market stakeholders must take responsibility for proper waste management going forward," Wahab stated.

Full list of sealed markets is below:

1. Erukan Market, Mile 12

2. ⁠Oja Oba Market, Ketu

3. ⁠Owoseni Tundas Market

4. ⁠Oba Ogunjobi Market, Mile 12

5. ⁠Shops Owners ( Brt Terminal), Mile 12

6. ⁠Mile 12 Bus Stop Shops

7. ⁠Ketu Terminal Market (6 plazas)

8. ⁠Ifesowapo Shop owners Market, Mile 12

9. ⁠Demurin St Plaza Shops, Ketu

10. The Occupant, 6 Demurin Road, Ketu

11. ⁠Ifelodun market, Ketu

12. ⁠Ibadan Unit 1 park (in-between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and ikosi Fruit Market)

13. Ketu Tipper Garage

"Let us work together to build a cleaner, safer, and more responsible Lagos," Wahab urged.

