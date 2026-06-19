Paul Avery and his wife Sheila died after firefighters found them trapped inside their New Jersey home during an overnight fire

The couple’s daughter, Kyle Avery, confirmed the devastating loss in an emotional post as friends and loved ones shared tributes online

Beyond his memorable television career, Paul Avery built a reputation in journalism and left lasting memories among colleagues and friends

Paul Avery, the actor remembered for his role on the ABC soap opera All My Children, and his wife Sheila Avery died in a house fire at their home in Blairstown, New Jersey. Paul was 81.

New Jersey State Police and the Blairstown Fire Department were called to the blaze on Mohican Road shortly after 12:38 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, as reported by Ridge View Echo.

Paul Avery and his wife Sheila die after firefighters find them trapped during a devastating overnight house fire in New Jersey. Photo: kyleleighavery

Source: Facebook

According to reports, rescuers found the couple trapped inside. Firefighters entered the property and discovered Paul and Sheila unconscious. They were given CPR, but both passed away soon after from their injuries.

The fire was declared under control at 1:03 a.m., and the cause is still under investigation.

The late couple's daughter, Kyle Avery, confirmed the loss in a Facebook post later that evening.

She wrote that she was devastated to share the news, adding that her parents loved deeply and were loved in return.

Kyle Avery expressed gratitude to the Blairstown Fire Department and noted that service plans would be announced.

Paul Avery's career began in the 1970s with his debut in the 1972 film Stanley.

The actor later appeared in Superman in 1979 and featured in television shows such as Three’s Company, ABC Weekend Specials, Soap, and Tales From the Darkside.

His most notable role came in the 1980s when he played Hughie, the bartender at Foxy’s, on All My Children. He held the recurring role for 12 years.

Beyond acting, Paul worked as a journalist and served as executive editor of the Ridge View Echo.

Fans and friends mourn the famous actor

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans and close family friends shared emotional messages to comfort the grieving daughter.

Nancy Fiala Walls commented:

"I am so sorry. We were such great friends! Parker and Avery we are praying for comfort and healing for you loss. I still am on chemo so depending when services are we can come, you are in our prayers."

Kim Schneider Spangenberg wrote:

"Kyle, I am so terribly sorry. Your mom was a mentor and an amazing friend to me. Sending love to you and your family."

Lindsay Pfeiffer said:

"Oh my gosh! This saddens me so much. Your mom was pivotal in nurturing my then-budding feminism. I think of her often and the positive impact she had on my life. She was such a kind, joyful, loving, and intelligent person. My heart is with you and your family."

Cristina Benedetto reacted:

"Oh gosh I’m so sorry to hear this. No words can do this kind of a loss justice. I’m so sorry and thinking of you."

Jennifer Buri Da Cunha wrote:

"Oh Kyle I am so so sorry. Sending you love and wishes for peace and comfort"

Paul Avery's daughter confirms heartbreaking family loss after actor and wife Sheila die in New Jersey fire incident. Photo: kyleleighavery

Source: Instagram

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Authorities confirmed there was no foul play suspected as fans await the official autopsy results.

Source: Legit.ng