The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Celestial Church of God, and several other hotels have been shut down in Lagos state

LASEPA operatives sealed off facilities of several establishments in the state over noise pollution and other environmental violations

Many Nigerians have reacted to the shutting down of the affected establishment on the X handle of the commissioner of environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab

Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) have sealed off a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Celestial Church of God, and several hotels in different parts of the state.

The Commissioner of environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the buildings were shut down due to noise pollution and other environmental violations.

Wahab made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 6, via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @tokunbo_wahab.

The affected establishments are located in Ogudu, Gbagada, Iyana Ejigbo, Isolo, Ajao Estate, Oshodi, Ilasamaja, and Okota.

He explained that the operation is part of LASEPA’s continuous efforts to uphold environmental standards and safeguard public health.

“The affected establishments include Honourable Lounge & Lodging, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Celestial Church of God, OMA Night Club and Lounge, Bridge Spot Bar, Okiki Event Center and Hall, Emota Paradise Hotel (Phase 2), CF Hotel & Suites, House 27 Hotel & Suites, Echo Spring Hotel, and Smile T Continental Hotel.”

Nigerians react as Lagos seals off RCCG

@poyinlol

Sir hope you going to do same with them mosque too with their speakers always outside waking one up for no reason.

@teejanson

Kudos to the team on this. We want a Lagos with serene environment.

#ZeroToleranceLagos

@youngsahito

I hope they were served a warning notice before the enforcement of law?

@Naspumpee

Things I love to see and hear about , you shouldn’t disturb other people with your religion practicing or enjoyment. We should act like a civilized nation for once . @LasepaOfficial

una work plenty gan o but nice 1 , you will be needed in Ijesha Surulere soon.

