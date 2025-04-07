Lagos state government has issued over 100 contravention orders against constructions going on in Ikota, Lekki

The Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructural Development (MWID) explained the reasons for these orders

The ministry also gave a stop-work order against unauthorised land reclamation going on along the waterfront

The Lagos state government has ordered a halt to illegal construction projects going on around the Lekki and Ikota axis.

This is part of efforts to protect Lagos’ waterfronts and prevent illegal encroachments and unauthorised land reclamations in the affected areas.

The Commissioner of the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID), Honourable Ekundayo Alebiosu led a routine monitoring exercise along Ikota Creek, Eleganza, Lekki, during which he issued the contravention notices and stop-work order.

The Commissioner ordered an immediate stop to all illegal constructions and unauthorised reclamation of lands at the water corridors, explaining that they pose environmental and infrastructural risk to Lagosians.

Lagos state gives reasons for stop-work orders

The Ministry also issued 10 stop-work orders to halt unauthorised reclamation projects found to be encroaching on the natural creek corridor in the area.

In a post on the Lagos state government Facebook handle, the commissioner explained that the structures encroach on the natural creek corridor, and must be stopped immediately.

He noted that the orders became necessary after the ministry discovered unauthorised land reclamation attempts that threaten the natural waterways.

Alebiosu warned that strict adherence to the building regulations, and the waterfront setback compliance must be followed.

He also warned against dumping refuse in or around the waterfronts, stressing that they must be protected for the safety of current and future generations.

Alebiosu reiterated that the ministry would carry out its responsibilities without fear or favour. He said;

“We owe it to Lagosians to preserve our coastal assets, therefore the Ministry remains fully committed to protecting these ecosystems and ensuring full compliance with all relevant constructions laws pertaining to the waterfront.”

The post showed pictures of the affected structures, including a while building within a fenced building, with the impact of the water visible on the damp walls.

Building collapses in Ikota, Lekki

Recall that a building recently collapsed at the Ikota area of Lekki, Ajah Lagos state, resulting in the death of two individuals.

Several others were trapped under the rubble, but the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) first recovered two bodies of a dead adult male and a young boy.

The two-storey structure, still under construction, caved in on Tuesday, January 28, and about five workers were hospitalised with serious injuries.

Two storey-building collapses in Orile

Another two-storey building collapsed around the Orile-Iganmu axis, raising even more worries about the frequency of building collapses in Lagos State.

The state government has since been on a mission to enforce the building rules and regulations, and get rid of structures that do not comply.

In a recent warning, the government stressed that the lives of Lagos state residents would be protected and all structures that threaten the safety of Lagosians would be taken down, irrespective of the owner.

Lagos State begins demolition at Ogudu GRA

In related news, the Lagos state government has commenced the demolition of illegal structures at Ogudu GRA in April 2025.

This includes structures that compromise public safety, unapproved structures, and others that compromise Lagos state building regulations.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) announced that the additional 90-day amnesty period given to them had expired.

