Several establishments including churches have been sealed off across various locations in Lagos State

Some branches of the Lord's Chosen Church, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church, and Celestial Church have been shut down

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Tunde Ajayi, explained that the establishments were sealed due to persistent noise pollution

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) have sealed The Lord's Chosen Church, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church, Celestial Church, and other establishments across various locations in the State.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Tunde Ajayi, said the establishments were sealed due to persistent noise pollution and other environmental infractions that posed significant risks to public health and safety.

LASEPA said noise pollution and other environmental violations disrupt the peace and health of the communities Photo credit: @LasepaOfficial

Source: Twitter

Ajayi said the enforcement operations took place in Shomolu, Oniru Victoria Island, Jakande-Lekki, Badore Ajah, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, and Lekki II, Ogombo, Lekki Phase 1 among others.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the agency’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LasepaOfficial on Tuesday, December 17.

He said LASEPA is committed to maintaining a healthy environment for all residents of Lagos State.

Other sealed establishments include West Syde Exclusive Hotel & Suites 11, Kobis Restaurant, Sneakers Suites & Bar, Wimpy Hotel, SBL Hotels, Handsworth Hotel, Zodiac Lounge, and Pixel Park Studio.

"Noise pollution and other environmental violations disrupt the peace and health of our communities. Today’s action demonstrates our zero-tolerance policy towards defaulters and our resolve to enforce environmental laws strictly,"

Ajayi urged all establishments to comply with environmental regulations to avoid sanctions.

He reiterated LASEPA’s dedication to fostering a safer and more sustainable Lagos.

Lagos seals off Adeboye’s RCCG, Celestial Church, and others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Celestial Church of God, and several other hotels were shut down in Lagos state.

LASEPA operatives sealed off facilities of several establishments in the state over noise pollution and other environmental violations.

Many Nigerians have reacted to the shutting down of the affected establishment on the X handle of the commissioner of environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng