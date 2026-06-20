Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has declared that Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji will win the 2026 Ekiti governorship election

Top candidates include Governor Oyebanji, Oluwole Oluyede, and Oluwadare Bejide amid a competitive political landscape

Voters in the prominent southwest state will choose from 14 candidates in the upcoming election on June 20, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has tipped Biodun Oyebanji, the governor of Ekiti state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to win the 2026 election.

Ayodele gave the prophecy in a message on Friday, June 19, seen by Legit.ng.

Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts victory for Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the APC ahead of the 2026 governorship election. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji, @primate_ayodele, @ekititrends

Source: Twitter

The election holds today, Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Ayodele says APC's Oyebanji will win

The Lagos-based cleric dashed the hope of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate, Wole Oluyede. Other competing parties were also not given a chance by Primate Ayodele.

He said in a video shared on Facebook:

“Oyebanji will win this election tomorrow (Saturday, June 20).”

Primate Ayodele’s prophecy on the Ekiti 2026 election can be viewed below via a Facebook post:

Legit.ng reports that the Ekiti state governorship election is gaining momentum as preparations are underway for the exercise scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is fully prepared for the exercise.

It was learnt that sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been distributed.

As of the time of this report, voting has commenced in several parts of Ekiti State.

Read more on Ekiti election 2026:

Analyst predicts winner of 2026 Ekiti election

Legit.ng earlier reported that a public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Governor Oyebanji will likely be re-elected to office for a second tenure. Okwuosa said Governor Oyebanji of the APC will emerge victorious in the election.

The political analyst listed three reasons why Governor Oyebanji will come out victorious on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

According to Okwguosa, the incumbency factor, the game of sentiments, and Ekiti state being an APC stronghold will help Oyebanji.

Source: Legit.ng