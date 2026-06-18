The EFCC is investigating Prophet Sunday Koboko over alleged N70 million fraud involving church members

Victims claimed that payments for spiritual interventions yielded no results despite promises from the prophet

Prophet's alleged tactics included miracle products and false lottery winnings to exploit congregants financially

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Enugu, Enugu state - Operatives of the Enugu zonal directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have commenced investigations into the activities of a self-acclaimed prophet, Godwin Sunday Ajuluchukwucheya, popularly known as Prophet Sunday Koboko.

As reported by Premium Times, the EFCC is investigating Prophet Koboko over allegations that he defrauded members of his ministry of N70.39 million.

Ola Olukoyede-led EFCC investigates Prophet Sunday Koboko over alleged N70.39 million fraud in Enugu. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

TVC News also noted the development.

According to the EFCC, one of the petitioners, Okey Uwakwe, alleged that the suspect presented himself as a genuine man of God with the ability to influence spiritual outcomes. Uwakwe claimed that Ajuluchukwucheya convinced him to pay N6.23 million for spiritual interventions aimed at facilitating the return of his brother, who had been living abroad since 1997.

Furthermore, the petitioner alleged that the prophet collected N3.25 million after assuring him that he could help his sister-in-law, who had reportedly been childless for over 15 years, conceive through spiritual means.

Uwakwe also accused the suspect of claiming to have won N33 billion in a lottery and promising church members financial rewards if they contributed money to support him. Based on that assurance, the petitioner said he paid an additional N3.35 million.

EFCC probes alleged N70m fraud

In another instance, the suspect allegedly persuaded members of his ministry to invest in a purported N1 billion rice-processing venture, promising them partnership benefits. Uwakwe said he contributed N500,000 to the scheme.

The petitioner claimed that he paid a total of N13.33 million to the suspect without receiving any of the promised benefits.

The EFCC said that as investigations progressed, more members of the ministry came forward with similar allegations of fraud.

One church member alleged that Ajuluchukwucheya convinced congregants that his purported N33 billion lottery winnings could not be accessed because of spiritual opposition. According to the witness, members were instructed to purchase what the prophet called 'Holy Ghost Thunder' to combat a supposed spiritual army blocking the release of the funds.

The member alleged:

"He sold each of the spiritual thunder for N38,000, and we were told to buy 1,000 pieces to fight Baba Ijebu's spiritual army."

The commission said the total amount allegedly collected from members of the ministry stands at N70.39 million.

EFCC probes alleged church scam. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

EFCC investigates miracle sticker scheme

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect's alleged modus operandi involved persuading church members to purchase items such as miracle stickers, spiritual dragons and Holy Ghost Thunder, which he claimed would bring prosperity and solve personal problems.

One alleged victim said he purchased the products in the hope of resolving his challenges but saw no results despite making the required payments.

The EFCC said investigations are ongoing and that the suspect will be charged to court upon their conclusion.

The EFCC's full statement, along with the embattled pastor's photograph, can be viewed below via X:

Read more on EFCC:

VDM accuses comedian of money laundering

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM alleged that a well-known Nigerian comedian approached him to help launder N700 million through his NGO.

In a video posted online, the critic claimed the comedian told him about the scam proposal. According to VDM, the plan was for the money to be paid into his NGO account under the guise of charity funding.

Once the funds were received, insiders were expected to withdraw portions, distribute kickbacks, and make the rest “disappear” in the books.

Source: Legit.ng