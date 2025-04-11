A late-night fire on Thursday, April 10, destroyed 12 shops at the Mayegun Cement Store Market in the Agodi-Gate area of Ibadan

The fire, caused by an electrical surge near flammable materials, lasted over three hours and destroyed goods worth millions of naira

The general manager of the state fire service, Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident in a statement and shared further details

Oyo state, Ibadan - On Thursday night, April 10, no fewer than 12 shops were razed by fire in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Fire guts shops in Ibadan’s Agodi-Gate market

Shop owners/locals salvaging remains of their goods at the scene of a fire outbreak in Lagos. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Contributor/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eyewitnesses disclosed on Friday, April 11, that the fire began around 10:55pm at Block A, No 64, Mayegun Cement Store Market, Araromi, Agodi-Gate in Ibadan and raged for more than three hours before it was extinguished.

As reported by The Punch, property worth several million naira was destroyed during the inferno.

Investigations further revealed that the incident was a result of an electricity surge near combustible materials.

Confirming the incident in Ibadan, on Friday, the general manager of the state fire service, Yemi Akinyinka, said the agency received the distressed call at exactly 11:02 pm.

He said:

“The agency’s control room received the distressed call at exactly 23:02 hrs on Thursday, April 10, 2025, through telephoning and Mr Young to report a shop fire at the above address.

“The fire personnel, led by Cfs Jimoh, promptly deployed to the scene of the fire incident. On arrival, we met some lockup shops well alight, and we swiftly swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to other nearby shops.

“The fire affected 12 out of multiple numbers of shops and we were able to save property worth billions of naira in the market. The appliance returned to the station by 03:18hrs and on standby.”

Traders count their losses as an early morning fire razed shops in Ibadan market, Oyo state capital. Images for illustration purposes. Photo credit: NurPhoto / Contributor/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an early morning fire razed the only market in Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, following the restoration of power by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

The fire, which started at about 3.30 am, was extinguished two hours later by the Federal Fire Service.

The exact cause and extent of the damage remain unclear, with residents still in shock about the razed market.

