A young man's post about Alexx Ekubo hours after his burial has generated reactions online

The young man spoke about the burial of the late Nollywood actor and shared a video of the actor speaking

The message the late actor sent to people in the viral video made several people ask questions

A young Nigerian man has come across a message Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo sent to the public long before his death.

The statement that the actor made in the video, which recently surfaced online, made many people question whether the actor knew all along that he was going to die.

Social media reacts as man posts Alexx Ekubo’s emotional message. Photo Source: Facebook/Oba Handler, Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Man shares emotional video of Alexx Ekubo

Sharing the video of the actor’s message to the public, a Facebook user, Oba Handler, posted the video on his page with a caption that shows Alexx Ekubo recorded a message before his death.

He wrote on his page:

"Yesterday, we laid Alex Ekubo to rest in his hometown. Today, I want to share one of the messages he recorded before his passing."

In the video that shows the late actor speaking long before his death, he told people:

"Hi guys, random but this is me just checking in on everyone. Letting you know that you're loved, you're appreciated. Hang in there guys, I'd much rather hear your sorry stories right now than read your suici.de note."

Man shares old video of Alexx Ekubo’s message, sparks reactions online. Photo Source: Facebook/Oba Handler, Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo continued in the video:

"So whoever is out there thinking of giving up, please just hang in there. It gets better, trust me. In the end, everything will get better, and if it doesn't get better that means it is not the end. I love you so much. Peace and love."

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo's video surfaces online

Stellamaris Chidera said:

"Did this guy knew he was going to die or what ? In most of his words ,you can feel that message,that pain ,that hope and chaiii God abeg oo."

Rejoice Mimidoo Remi Ikyegh explained:

"Alex might die young but he lives his life right."

Ethel Albert added:

"This is really sad 😭😭😭 rest well Ezigbo."

Yimase Ter wrote:

"I swear Alexx was an angel in human body, he came for a purpose and he achieved it that's why he's gone back to heaven... It gladdens my heart that he flew back to heaven."

Vivian Oliver wrote:

"May he continue rest. The only Angel that walks among human but we didn't know till now. Keep resting Ike bobo. Heaven gain what earth couldn't hold."

Fabulous contour said:

"Chaiii. He prepared for this day to come. Good Bye alex."

Daniella Ochayi Attah said:

"Omo!!! How will the wife feel? The mother? The siblings? Omo!!! This is too much."

Angel Faith Isegbe noted:

"This guy knew he was gonna die? He really lived his life to the fullest. Rest in peace Ikuku."

Fabulous contour shared:

"He was ready for this particular day to come and he's been giving us the signs."

Aidee Johnson said:

"Omohhh, it just dawned on me that Alex is gone for real/"

Joanna Myrna Saybay Ngafua added:

"Da.mn!! An angel walked with us on this earth for 40 years and we didn't know 🥲🥲 rest in peace Ikuku."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady drew attention to a video from Alexx Ekubo’s burial and made an observation about the actor’s wife.

She claimed that the woman was holding her stomach in the clip, suggesting she might be pregnant. Her comment quickly sparked reactions online as people shared different opinions about the video.

Alexx Ekubo’s message moves lady to tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady got emotional after listening to the last voice note Alexx Ekubo sent to TV presenter Denrele Edun before his death.

In the voice note, the late actor spoke kindly and assured Denrele of his support whenever he needed help. The audio, which was shared online, moved many people as they reacted to his final words.

Source: Legit.ng