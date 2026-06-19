Ekiti Election 2026 Live Updates: News and Latest Developments
Ekiti: SPO confirms availability of materials
ADO 'K' IRONA
ST. THOMAS PRY SCHOOL, IRONA
Time: 7:18 PM
State: Ekiti
LGA: Ado
Location: ADO 'K' IRONA
ST. THOMAS PRY SCHOOL, IRONA
Ward: 12
Summary of activities:
The Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) confirmed that non-sensitive materials have been distributed, adding that water and electricity are available and that the environment is safe and secure.
INEC office chaos in Ekiti
Time: 5:20
State: Ekiti
LGA: Ekiti West 04.
Location: INEC office
Summary of activities: The materials are already being dispatched to each resident electoral commissioner (REC). However, the situation has been described as chaotic, with corps members currently agitating.
The corps members arrived around 11 am after being posted from their local government inspector (LGI) in Ado Ekiti, but discovered that their names were not included among those listed by INEC for deployment in the election, despite completing a three-day training in Ado Ekiti.
INEC gives assurance on Ekiti governorship election
INEC on Friday, June 19, reiterated its commitment to conducting a transparent and credible governorship election in Ekiti state.
Speaking with newsmen on Friday, June 19, in Ado Ekiti, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti state, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, however, raised concerns about rising incidences of fake news and misinformation, which he described as major threats to the smooth conduct of the election.
The Nation quoted Omoseyindemi as saying:
“The deepest challenge is fake news. False reports create panic and unnecessary fear among the electorate. Sometimes stories are published without verification, giving the impression that insecurity is widespread when that is not the case”
1 million voters to decide Ekiti election
The Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) announced the successful conclusion of the permanent voter card (PVC) collection exercise for the Ekiti state governorship election.
According to Guardian, INEC revealed that over 1.02 million voters have collected their cards ahead of the 2026 Ekiti state gubernatorial election.