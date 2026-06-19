What we know

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Ekiti state heads into the Saturday, June 20, 2026, off-cycle governorship election with its largest voter register in history.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) could make history if he secures re-election.

No incumbent has won a second term since the state elected its first governor, Adeniyi Adebayo, in 1999, who served a single term.

A total of 14 candidates are vying for the Ekiti governorship seat.

Legit.ng brings you live updates from the Ekiti 2026 governorship election.

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