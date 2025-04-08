Banana Island, a high-end estate in Ikoyi, Lagos, was shut down on Tuesday, leading to long vehicle queues and gridlock on some routes, especially along the Lekki-Ajah axis

There were conflicting reports about the cause of the closure, with some speculating that the closure is linked to the proposed demolition of the Banana Club House

The general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Gbolahan Oki, has also reacted to the development but concerned authorities denied involvement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Lagos state - Many were stranded on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the gates of the Banana Island situated in the Ikoyi Area of Lagos state was shut for entry and exit.

This shutdown has caused gridlock on the Lekki-Ajah axis and some other parts of Ikoyi.

Another gridlock on Tuesday as Banana Island estate gates were shut leading to traffic chaos. Photo credit: @Haykayauthentic

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, there are speculations that the shutdown was due to the proposed demolition of the Banana Club House.

In a viral video on Tuesday, vehicles in their long queues were seen stranded in the estate, with some men manning the gate to the estate.

As of the time of filing this report, there were contradictory claims on the government agencies responsible for the development.

While some attributed it to agencies of the federal government, some others said agencies of the state government were responsible.

As reported by The Punch, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, denied any involvement to the development.

This was after the broadcast message went viral on Tuesday read:

“Lagos State Govt agency has just shut down Banana Island — disallowing residents and visitors from entering or leaving.”

Another claim corroborating the message on X by a user identified as #Nothingispromised said:

“We love suffering in this country. So because government officials dey Banana Island, no car fit go in or out of the estate until they are gone? They have successfully created another crazy traffic that will affect Lekki and part of Ikoyi.”

Banana Island traffic: LABSCA denies involvement

Reacting, the spokesperson for LABSCA, Adu Ademuyiwa, noted that the claim that their officials are on the ground disrupting activities in the area is unfounded.

He said:

“It is not true. Our men are not there. And we have not stopped any residents or visitors from entering their estate on Banana Island. When the time for the demolition of the illegal buildings in the area would be done, we will communicate it appropriately to the public.”

Interestingly, the decision to demolish illegal structures on Banana Island would be followed by the government’s commitment to enforcing urban planning laws and ensuring public safety.

According to the agency’s General Manager, Gbolahan Oki, LASBCA has carried out similar actions in other parts of the state, including Abule Egba, Iya Niba, and Iyana Isheri, where illegal buildings under high-tension lines were removed.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Gbolahan Oki, made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting on Banana Island recently.

He stated that structures found violating building codes, including those under high-tension power lines and within restricted shoreline areas, would be identified and subsequently demolished.

However, BusinessDay reported that the serenity and peace that define Banana Island in Lagos was violated on Tuesday morning by officials of the Federal Ministry of Works who were in the estate to enforce the construction of an access road to a new estate whose development is still in the works.

The medium also shared a video of the development.

Watch the video below:

Read related articles about Lagos traffic here:

Lagos traffic: Umahi reopens Independence bridge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David Umahi, the minister of works, on Friday, April 4, reopened the Independence Bridge located on Victoria Island.

As reported by Vanguard, the decision of the minister follows the massive traffic gridlock that enveloped Victoria Island and Ikoyi areas of Lagos state.

Many road users left their vehicles and trekked several kilometres to reach their destination while hundreds of others spent hours, even to the early parts of Thursday, April 3, on the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng