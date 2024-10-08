Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has threatened to seal shops for up to a month for traders who continue to close their businesses on Mondays

During his inspection of the Main Market in Onitsha, Soludo expressed dissatisfaction with the numerous closed shops

Soludo reassured traders that adequate security measures would be implemented to protect them, urging a return to full commercial activities on Mondays to revive the market

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has threatened to take strict action against traders who continue to observe the sit-at-home order by closing their shops on Mondays.

During an inspection of the Main Market in Onitsha on Monday, Soludo expressed his dissatisfaction with the large number of closed shops, despite the official suspension of the sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Addressing the traders at the market, which is regarded as the largest in West Africa, Soludo emphasized that any trader who fails to open their shop on Mondays would have it sealed for up to a month.

He noted that the continued closure of businesses every Monday severely affects the local economy.

Soludo said:

“I am here to ensure that your shops are open. From now on, every Monday, the Main Market must be open for business.

"If you fail to open, your shop will be sealed for one week, and if necessary, for up to one month."

Soludo raises concerns on economic impact, security assurances

Soludo underscored the negative impact the sit-at-home order has had on the region’s economy.

He warned that persistent business closures could push customers to other areas, further hurting the livelihood of local traders.

He reassured the traders,

“Adequate security will be provided to ensure your safety. It’s time to resume full commercial activities on Mondays.”

