The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed off 150 shops at a market in Abia state

This followed the discovery of large-scale production and distribution of counterfeit and expired products

The agency shared a video of the development on Wednesday and concerns about public health topped discussions on social media

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed some sections of Eziukwu Road Market in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia state.

150 shops sealed

150 shops at the market were shut down, during a two-day operation on Monday and Tuesday, December 16 and 17, 2024.

They were sealed due to the activities of some unscrupulous individuals who hide in the market to produce unwholesome fake products.

The Agency disclosed this in a statement shared on its X page on Wednesday, December 18.

Counterfeit products worth N5 billion

NAFDAC's team working on reliable information, raided the market and discovered volumes of faked popular brands of local and foreign products in some lock-up shops, which serve as their factories.

NAFDAC noted that the team destroyed items that were valued at N5 billion.

The NAFDAC team also discovered a section of the market, where dates of expired products are revalidated for redistribution to unsuspecting consumers.

According to the statement, the Agency’s Director in the South-East Zone, Martins Iluyomade described the market as a hub for counterfeit and substandard products.

He expressed dismay at the continued illegal activities, despite a previous undertaking signed by market leaders in December 2023 to expose counterfeiters.

The statement added that NAFDAC DG, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, reaffirmed the Agency’s zero tolerance for such practices and emphasised its unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health while working toward a permanent solution to the problem of counterfeit products in the market.

Part of the statement read:

"NAFDAC Shuts Down Eziukwu Market Over Fake and Expired Products Worth ₦5 Billion.

"NAFDAC has shut down 150 shops at Eziukwu Market, Aba, Abia State, during a two-day operation on December 16 and 17, 2024.

"The team uncovered large-scale production and distribution of fake and expired goods, including beverages, carbonated drinks, wines, spirits, vegetable oils, and revalidated food items such as noodles, powdered milk, and yoghurt.

"The destroyed items were valued at ₦5 billion."

See the videos below:

