Trump unveiled a new presidential aircraft that was expected to serve as an interim replacement while Boeing completed delayed Air Force One upgrades

The aircraft featured a redesigned exterior and luxury interior, with the president saying many of its design elements reflected his personal preferences

Air Force officials confirmed the jet was preparing for commissioning flights before entering service for presidential travel

President Donald Trump has formally presented a new aircraft set to serve as the primary presidential transport, describing it as a significant upgrade from the ageing planes that have carried US leaders for more than three decades.

The aircraft was unveiled at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where Trump toured the jet before addressing military personnel.

The new presidential jet features a navy blue, white and red exterior. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He spoke favourably about its design, saying many of its features reflected his own preferences, CNN reports.

“Everything was designed good. It was my taste, I will say,” he told the gathering. “I like the color of the American flag, right? That makes sense.”

Why is the new aircraft significant?

The newly acquired jet is expected to operate as an interim presidential aircraft while two replacement Air Force One planes currently being modified by Boeing remain under development.

The long-running programme has faced repeated delays, raising concerns that the new aircraft may not enter service until close to the end of Trump's current term.

The aircraft was donated by the government of Qatar and later transferred to the Pentagon. Its acceptance generated debate in some quarters over ethics, security and the implications of receiving a high-value gift from a foreign state.

Despite the criticism, preparations have continued to make the aircraft ready for presidential use.

Among the most noticeable changes is a redesigned exterior. The traditional light blue colour scheme associated with presidential aircraft since the Kennedy era has been replaced by a darker combination of navy blue, white and red.

“We like the baby blue, but it was time for a change,” Trump said.

What changes have been made?

Inside, much of the aircraft's original layout remains intact. Air Force officials said operational requirements took priority over cosmetic alterations. However, the cabin features luxury fittings, including reclining leather seats, tan-coloured interiors and gold-toned lighting fixtures.

Trump also pointed to adjustments made to the tail design, saying: “We put the wave in it. We’ve always gone with a straight little noodle, and I never loved that.”

The Air Force said the aircraft will soon begin commissioning flights, a final stage of testing before entering regular service. Trump has expressed hopes of using the plane during events linked to America's 250th anniversary celebrations, including a planned visit to Mount Rushmore and appearances around Independence Day.

The president also suggested the existing presidential aircraft would eventually be preserved for public display.

“We’ll get them fixed up a little bit, not like this one, and we’ll do museums,” Trump said. “They’re great planes, they’re great history.”

Trump ridicules Macron

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that remarks made by Donald Trump during a private lunch have set off a sharp backlash in France after footage surfaced of the US president mocking Emmanuel Macron and referring to his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The comments circulated quickly online and triggered condemnation across the French political spectrum, including from figures usually hostile to the Elysee.

Source: Legit.ng