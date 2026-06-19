Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha will be reunited with his mother at the World Cup after her visa issue was resolved

The 40-year-old became one of the stars of the tournament after his heroic display against Spain

The veteran shot-stopper says his focus remains on football despite his sudden rise to global fame

Cape Verde's fairytale journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced another emotional chapter after veteran goalkeeper Vozinha received the news that his mother will finally be able to watch him play in person.

The 40-year-old, who became an overnight sensation following his remarkable performance against European champions Spain, had revealed after the historic draw that one important person was missing from the stands.

Vozinha catches the ball against Gavi and Mikel Oyarzabal against Spain. Photo by Marvin Guengoer

Source: Getty Images

His mother, Ana Candida Evora, had been unable to travel to the United States because of visa complications and the financial burden involved in making the journey.

The issue sparked widespread attention, and help eventually came from an unlikely source.

U.S. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said he personally contacted Secretary of State Marco Rubio and urged authorities to ensure the Cape Verde goalkeeper's mother could attend the Blue Sharks' next match.

Jeffries later confirmed that the process had been completed.

"No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history," he said.

"I spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cape Verde's next match on Sunday."

A State Department official, per Reuters, also confirmed that American authorities had been assisting her.

"We can confirm our visa team in Praia is in close touch with her and providing the needed services."

Jeffries further disclosed that the financial obstacles had also been addressed.

"All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami."

Emotional reunion awaits in Miami

The development means Evora will travel from Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, and take her place inside Miami Stadium when the Blue Sharks face Uruguay in their second group game.

For Vozinha, the moment carries special significance.

"For me, this is very important because all my family always supports me in everything," the goalkeeper said.

"To have her here is something special. My father is also here and my brother, so I am very happy."

The experienced shot-stopper admitted he wished more relatives could join him in the United States.

"I wish I could bring more, maybe my brothers and sisters and nephews, but sometimes it's difficult."

Global fame after Spain's heroics

Vozinha is presented with the Player of the Match Trophy against Spain. Photo by Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Vozinha emerged as one of the surprise stars of the tournament after producing a sensational display in Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup match against Spain.

The veteran goalkeeper frustrated the European champions with a series of outstanding saves as the tiny island nation secured a memorable goalless draw.

His performance transformed him into a social media sensation.

Reports indicate his Instagram following exploded from around 50,000 before the match to more than 13 million within days.

Despite the attention, Vozinha insists he is determined not to lose focus.

"I've always been a focused person," he explained.

"Of course, it's not easy to manage all of this, but I try not to get too involved and spend as little time as possible on the phone and social media."

He stressed that football remains his priority.

"I am here because of the national team, because of football and because of the World Cup."

"It's a dream I've had since childhood and now I'm living it."

"I don't think there can be anything more important than that to distract me from my focus."

Although grateful for the love he has received, the former Chaves goalkeeper made it clear where his priorities lie.

"I'm very grateful for everything, but please let's speak about football."

Vozinha Cape Verde makes a save against Spain. Photo by Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Cape Verde eye bigger achievement

The veteran also dismissed suggestions that Cape Verde have already achieved their objective by holding Spain.

"We are here to compete," he said.

"We know we are from a small country and a small national team."

"But we have a lot of quality, and we are ambitious."

His teammate Deroy Duarte believes the goalkeeper's newfound popularity has had a positive impact inside the camp.

"Vozinha is a very good guy," Duarte said.

"We're all happy for him."

"I think this one match changed his life."

"It shows what the World Cup can do, and we're just happy for him."

Cape Verde now prepare to face Uruguay, knowing another positive result could move them closer to an extraordinary place in the knockout stages.

Vozinha set World Cup record

Legit.ng previously reported that Vozinha became the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his FIFA World Cup debut after his heroics against Spain.

The 40-year-old made seven saves, earned Player of the Match honours and helped Cape Verde secure one of the biggest results in the nation's football history.

Source: Legit.ng