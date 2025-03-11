The Flame Gospel Ministry International has been shut down by the Lagos state government over complaints about noise pollution

The commissioner of environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed this in a terse statement on Monday

Wahab shared photos of the church after it was sealed as Nigerans shared their diverse opinion on the government's action

Lagos state - Lagos state government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sealed the Flame Gospel Ministry International, for reportedly causing environmental pollution in the area.

Noise pollution: Popular church sealed by Lagos govt

Governor Sanwo-Olu takes action against a church in Lagos over noise pollution. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency led by the General Manager, Dr Tunde Ajayi, said the government took this action after residents in the area where the church is situated, complained about noise pollution.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the commissioner of environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Monday, March 10, via his Instagram page.

"Following a public complaint made by @SoftLifeAlhaja, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency led by the General Manager, Dr Tunde Ajayi @thetundeajayi has sealed the church causing environmental pollution in the area," Wahab said.

Nigerians react as Lagos govt seals church

Flame Gospel Ministry International shut down by Lagos govt. Photo credit: hctokunbowahab

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of the commissioners page on Instagram and shared their thoughts on the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@teejanson4 wrote:

"This is good."

@de_moshood said:

"You're so dedicated."

@yinkaoj stated:

"Finally. Thanks again for responding."

@youadire said:

"Rather than sealing the church why not dialogue with them first and then find a way forward."

@ilu_heritage stated:

"One of the best commissioners in Nigeria."

See the photos of the Church shut down by the government below;

