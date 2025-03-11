Photos Emerge As Lagos Govt Seals Popular Church, Gives Reason
- The Flame Gospel Ministry International has been shut down by the Lagos state government over complaints about noise pollution
- The commissioner of environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed this in a terse statement on Monday
- Wahab shared photos of the church after it was sealed as Nigerans shared their diverse opinion on the government's action
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Lagos state - Lagos state government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sealed the Flame Gospel Ministry International, for reportedly causing environmental pollution in the area.
Noise pollution: Popular church sealed by Lagos govt
The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency led by the General Manager, Dr Tunde Ajayi, said the government took this action after residents in the area where the church is situated, complained about noise pollution.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the commissioner of environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Monday, March 10, via his Instagram page.
"Following a public complaint made by @SoftLifeAlhaja, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency led by the General Manager, Dr Tunde Ajayi @thetundeajayi has sealed the church causing environmental pollution in the area," Wahab said.
Nigerians react as Lagos govt seals church
As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of the commissioners page on Instagram and shared their thoughts on the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;
@teejanson4 wrote:
"This is good."
@de_moshood said:
"You're so dedicated."
@yinkaoj stated:
"Finally. Thanks again for responding."
@youadire said:
"Rather than sealing the church why not dialogue with them first and then find a way forward."
@ilu_heritage stated:
"One of the best commissioners in Nigeria."
See the photos of the Church shut down by the government below;
Lagos seals off Adeboye’s RCCG, Celestial Church, others
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Celestial Church of God, and several other hotels were shut down in Lagos state.
LASEPA operatives sealed off facilities of several establishments in the state over noise pollution and other environmental violations.
Many Nigerians have reacted to the shutting down of the affected establishment on the X handle of the commissioner of environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.