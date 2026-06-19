Alexx Ekubo has continued to make waves on social media after his final burial ceremony in Abia state

A netizen has also expressed concern about the late actor's wife's privacy after his demise

The netizen sent a strong message to people who would focus on monitoring the widow's social life going forward

A strong call to respect the privacy of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli, has emerged on social media.

A netizen on X with the username AyeshaLiq urged people to allow the late actor's wife to mourn in peace without constant social media scrutiny.

Lady urges social media users to allow Alexx Ekubo's wife to mourn in peace. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Recall that Alexx, who passed away at 40, was laid to rest in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia state, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Videos and images from the solemn ceremony, including moments of the widow paying her final respects, quickly circulated online, sparking reactions.

In a tweet, AyeshaLiq directly addressed the public’s intrusion:

"Now that the burial is over, I hope everyone will LEAVE HIS WIFE ALONE You have no business monitoring that woman. FOCUS ON YOUR LIFE AND LEAVE HER TO MOURN HER HUSBAND IN HER OWN WAY."

Legit.ng reported that a teacher, known on X as @ogedichivic, drew people's attention to two things Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli Ekubo, did at his funeral.

The teacher, in a tweet on June 19, posted a picture of an emotional Anwuli, who wore white attire with a white nose mask, at her husband's graveside.

According to the teacher, Anwuli wore her husband's wedding band and hers, and she also blew him kisses, even in death.

Lady's heartfelt plea on Alexx Ekubo's wife's behalf stirs reactions. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

@ogedichivic stated that Anwuli's touching acts reminded her of the wedding vows that say, 'in sickness and in health' and 'Till death do us part.'

A netizen's tweet about Alexx Ekubo's wife is below:

Reactions as netizen calls for respect of privacy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. The message, as many agreed with the netizen, noting the intense online monitoring of celebrity widows. Read the comments below:

karel_sachi commented:

"Scream it!! Let all those bitter people hear."

YourOptimalSVA wrote:

"Those ones ke they want to monitor but unfortunately for them she’s someone who lives off social media …."

ree_rehanat commented:

"They should just let her be jare."

ferdauseee said:

"Louderrrrr This people don’t know how to mind their business."

ChinazaAwadike said:

"Emphasis on in her own way!!!"

SMD_Jnr reacted:

"Them no go hear."

ChinazaAwadike commented:

"Emphasis on in her own way!!!"

Rumours about Alexx Ekubo's wife's pregnancy emerge

Legit.ng also reported that rumours about Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Amakom, emerged following a viral clip from his wake-keep in Arochukwu, Abia state, leaving many netizens excited.

The highlight was netizens sharing what they heard the man say during the supplication. Several netizens noted that the traditional ruler dropped a hint about Alexx's wife being pregnant.

While praying, he asked God to ensure that Alexx's lineage does not end. He further claimed that they got news that the late actor's wife is pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng