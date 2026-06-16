Confusion has continued over how the remains of General Rabe Abubakar have been recovered from captivity

Conflicting accounts have emerged, as a security source described a handover while another claims dumping

Family members, however, remain uncertain as officials have not confirmed details, and the investigation remains unclear

Confusion has continued over how the remains of Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar were recovered from the den of his captors.

Recall that the former military officer and his wife were abducted on May 30, along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli road in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Conflicting accounts surround how General Abubakar’s body was recovered in Katsina. Photo: @aiisha_aleeyu

Source: Instagram

Days later, the Katsina state government announced that he had died while in captivity. Officials attributed his death to complications from diabetes and hypertension.

But that explanation has been strongly challenged by members of his family, who insist he did not suffer from either condition.

Two different stories about how his body was recovered

As disclosed by Premium Times, one security source, who asked not to be named, termed it a coordinated handover. According to him, the kidnappers contacted officials and directed them to an area near the Karaduwa community.

He said an ambulance was sent to the location but was told not to bring security personnel. In his words:

“They said they did not want any security presence.”

The source explained that the ambulance was directed toward Karaduwa bridge, after which the kidnappers arrived on motorcycles and handed over the body. He added that the body was later taken to Matazu and then escorted to Katsina by military personnel.

“After the driver turned the ambulance, they came with the corpse on motorcycles and handed it over,” he was quoted as saying by the platform.

However, another account from a resident tells a different story. According to this version, the body was not handed over directly.

Instead, it was allegedly found dumped near a sawmill area in Karaduwa. The resident said locals discovered the remains and informed security operatives, who later moved the body with military èscòrt.

Authorities have not confirmed either version, and the military has not publicly explained what happened.

New details deepen mystery around General Abubakar’s death in captivity. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Social media claims add to the noise

The confusion deepened after a former senator, Dino Melaye, posted on social media claiming that armed bandits personally delivered the body in Katsina before returning to the forest.

"Heavily armed bandits handed over the body of General Rabe yesterday morning in Katsina and left for the neighboring forest of Matazu, unchallenged! What a country ???"

However, some observers have pointed out inconsistencies in the visuals shared with that claim.

Family still searching for answers

For the family, the uncertainty has not eased.

One of the deceased officer’s sons, Isyaka Abubakar, said they are still unclear about the true sequence of events.

“When I announced the time for my father’s funeral prayer, many people began asking how the body was recovered. I told them I did not know,” he told Deutsche Welle

Son disputes cause of General Rabe’s death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isyaka Rabe challenged claims by the Katsina state government that his father, Rabe Abubakar, died from diabetes and hypertension while in bandits’ captivity.

According to him, it was a heart attack.

Source: Legit.ng