Zakaria Garba sentenced to death for 2014 Nyanya Motor Park bombing in Abuja

Court delivers varied sentences to multiple defendants in terrorism-related trial

Attorney-General reaffirms government's commitment to combating terrorism in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced 37-year-old Zakaria Garba to death by hanging over his involvement in the 2014 bombing of Nyanya Motor Park, Abuja.

Legit.ng reported that the bomb blast claimed more than 70 lives and left several others injured.

Court Finally Announces Judgement on Suspect Who Bombed Nyanya-Abuja in 2014

Source: UGC

The judgement was delivered during the conclusion of a mass trial of suspected terrorists before Justice James Omotosho, who convicted Garba after he pleaded guilty to the five terrorism-related charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Court imposes life imprisonment and jail terms on convict

The court handed Garba a 35-year prison sentence on counts one and two, life imprisonment on count three, and death sentences on counts four and five, Premium Times reported.

After announcing the punishment, Justice Omotosho told the convict, “May God have mercy on you.”

The charges alleged that Garba and others still at large planned and carried out the bombing at Nyanya Motor Park through the use of explosive devices, resulting in the death of over 70 people and injuries to many others.

FG reaffirms commitment to fighting terrorism

The case was filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013.

Other defendants tried alongside Garba received various jail terms after pleading guilty to separate terrorism charges.

Speaking after the trial, Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, said the government remained committed to tackling terrorism and ensuring a safer Nigeria.

“We will fight with every inch of our blood to ensure that we make Nigeria a safe haven for everybody,” Fagbemi said.

Nyanya bom blast: Victims accuse FG 8 years after

Previously, Legit.ng reported that victims of various bomb blasts across Nigeria have decried the neglect they face from the Nigerian government since their different ordeals which in some cases have lasted several years.

The victims under the Bomb Blast Victims Association of Nigeria said the Nigerian government has its interest fixated on the insurgents who cause all sorts of harm to law-abiding citizens than those who bear the brunt of their crimes.

Source: Legit.ng