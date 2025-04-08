Adesoji Adeleye, CEO of Klass Five Hotel, was reportedly assassinated on Tuesday morning, inside his hotel room in the Arakale area of Akure, Ondo state

Eyewitness reported that the attackers infiltrated the hotel premises and stabbed Adeleye to death while he was asleep, leaving him in a pool of blood before fleeing

The Ondo state police command confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement released on Tuesday and shared further details on its next action

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Klass Five Hotel, Adesoji Adeleye, was reportedly assassinated by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday, April 8, 2025, on the premises of the hotel in the Arakale area of Akure, Ondo state capital.

As reported by The Punch, the deceased was sleeping inside one of the rooms in the hotel when some assailants attacked and murdered him.

According to a source in the area, the armed men infiltrated the hotel premises, entered the victim’s room, and stabbed him to death.

After the attack, they fled, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The source said:

“The deceased was seen hale and hearty in the midst of his friends yesterday (Monday) night only to hear that this (Tuesday), some people came and stabbed him to death inside the room where he was sleeping.”

Speaking further, the source added that the incident was quickly reported to the police, and detectives from the Ondo state police command visited the scene of the incident.

Popular Ondo hotelier killed, police react

Reacting, the state police public relations officer, Mr Olayinka Alayande, confirmed the incident in a terse statement.

He noted that investigation into the matter had commenced, TVC reported.

“We have sent a team of detectives to the place, and we are on the trail of the perpetrators and as soon as we apprehend them, they will be brought to book. The case has been transferred to state police headquarters for discreet investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in the Ijede area of Ikorodu local government area of Lagos state.

Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant, Oluwatosin Onamade, was hacked to death by gunmen.

The late politician's brother, Oluwafemi, narrated how the gunmen used matchet on the APC council chairmanship aspirant after bullets did not penetrate him.

