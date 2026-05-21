A University of Ibadan medical graduate who finished secondary school in 2015 celebrated after bagging her degree

She disclosed that she had to abandon her first course during her 200-level first semester to sit for another UTME

The young lady eventually scored 322 in her second JAMB and gained admission to study medicine on merit

A University of Ibadan (UI) medical graduate, Moyosore Owojuyigbe, has celebrated on social media after bagging her degree.

Moyosore shared her decade-long academic journey in an emotional post on LinkedIn.

A UI medical graduate who wrote her JAMB twice shares her academic journey. Photo credit: Moyosore Owojuyibge/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

While sharing her graduation photos, she explained that she finished secondary school in 2015 before life made a detour.

She initially studied Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) at UI but knew she was not where she wanted to be.

UI medical graduate writes JAMB twice

Moyosore decided to retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after the portal reopened. She noted that she scored 322 in the examination, which was 49 marks higher than her previous attempt.

She stated that she had already deserted her MLS course in 200-level first semester when a new hurdle emerged. The school announced that Post-UTME would be written, leaving her in a high-stakes situation.

Moyosore Owojuyigbe's LinkedIn post read:

"This journey took over a decade.

Finished secondary school in 2015.

Then life made a detour to study MLS at the great University of Ibadan.

Yet, I knew I wasn't where I wanted to be.

So, I took JAMB again. Funny how the portal had already closed 2 weeks prior, but for some reason, they decided to reopen it for another 2 weeks that year.

The second JAMB, I scored 322 [49 marks above the last].

I could remember rushing out in excitement while waiting for a lecture that later didn't hold.

I remember the exact outfit I had on.

That year, I got another shocker. The year 2017.

Post-UTME was to be written after all.

And by that time, I had deserted my course of study in UI, 200L first semester.

It was either I passed or got stuck.

Then came the results,

and I not only passed, but got in on merit.

Years passed in medical school, including the dreaded Part 4, where I questioned my choices,

but the love for Medicine had me steadfast.

Part 5, I had a distinction in Pediatrics.

Then 3 days ago, 18th May 2026, at about 12–1 pm, I became a medical doctor.

Reintroducing Dr. M.V. Owojuyigbe (MBChB, Ife)."

UI graduate celebrates, bags degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her medical laboratory science studies at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng