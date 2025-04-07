Another accident has been reported at the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, April 7, 2025

A private vehicle fell off the Otedola Bridge in the early hours of Monday, and the driver has been rescued

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASEMA) shared more details about the accident

Lagos state - A driver of a private vehicle was rescued after the car fell off the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, April 7, 2025.

The driver of the vehicle was rescued and taken to the nearby hospital.

It was gathered that the crash occurred around the same spot where a gas-laden truck explosion had killed at least six people a few weeks ago.

According to The Punch, the accident caused panic among commuters and passersby.

There are reports that the car had four occupants, all of whom sustained varying degrees of injury.

However, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed that the driver was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

LASEMA confirmed the incident via its X handle @followlastma, on Monday, April 7, 2025.

“Report of an accident of a car that fell from Otedola Bridge. The driver has been rescued and taken to the nearby hospital.

“There is backlog from Otedola Bridge to Berger inward Secretariat, but our officers are on scene managing the situation effectively.

“Other officers are also on ground doing the needful,”

TVC News shared a video of the incident via its X handle, @tvcnewsng, with the caption: "Car Plunges Off Otedola Bridge, Occupant In Critical Condition."

Legit.ng reported that a tragic fire outbreak under Otedola Bridge in Lagos state reportedly claimed the life of an automobile mechanic, Rotimi Olaleye, who attempted to save customers' vehicles.

The fire started after a gas-laden tanker overturned, affecting multiple structures, including a church, residential buildings, and a mechanic yard.

Dotun Oladipo, CEO of Premium Eagle Media Limited, who narrowly escaped the disaster with his family, narrated how his mechanic died.

Legit.ng also reported that there was a tanker explosion on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos state on Tuesday evening, March 11, leading to a fire incident.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the blast happened at about 8:08 p.m. and involved a petrol tanker loaded with petroleum products.

Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, explained that the fire spread to a church, four vehicles, and an adjourning bungalow.

BRT bus tumbles in Lagos, many injured

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a fully loaded BRT bus fell on its side at the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos state on Friday morning, August 23, 2024.

About 10 passengers were injured in the accident, which occurred shortly after the bus departed from the Iyana Ipaja BRT park, significantly disrupting traffic in the area.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) provided an update and shared a video to further confirm the development.

