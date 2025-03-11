Tragedy struck on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in the Ijede area of Ikorodu local government area of Lagos State

All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant, Oluwatosin Onamade, was hacked to death by gunmen

The late politician's brother, Oluwafemi, narrated how the gunmen used matchet on the APC council chairmanship aspirant after bullets did not penetrate him

Ikorodu, Lagos state - An aspirant for the chairmanship position of Ijede local council development area under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Oluwatosin Onamade, has been hacked to death.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot and macheted Onamade to death in the Ijede area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The gunmen used machetes on the APC council chairmanship aspirant head after bullets did not penetrate him.

The deceased’s brother, Oluwafemi, said the assailants had been trailing his elder brother before the unfortunate day on Saturday night, March 8, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Oluwafemi said the assailants were clad in black outfits, and no one saw their faces.

According to the late politician’s brother, the gunmen used a machete on the deceased when bullets from their guns did not penetrate his body.

“It happened around 9 pm on Saturday. There were two gunmen. They were wearing black outfits and no one could recognise them. His aide said he could not wait when he heard gunshots. They shot at him and macheted him in front of his house. It happened at his house in Ijede, Oluwatosin Onamade Street. The street is named after him.

“They shot him. When the bullets did not penetrate in time, they used machetes on his head and face,”

He suggested that his brother’s death was linked to his political ambition.

“They know he had an upper hand and many followers.”

Oluwafemi disclosed that his brother survived a similar attack in 2021.

“An attack had been made in 2021 and some of the culprits are still in prison but judgment has not been made yet.”

The state Police public relations officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the tragic incident and said investigation was ongoing.

Hundeyin made this known in a text message.

“Investigation has commenced into the incident.”

Police say investigation has commenced following the killing of APC council chairmanship aspirant, Oluwatosin Onamade. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

