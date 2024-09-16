Kidnappers kill hotel owner, manager, and guest in Gauraka, Niger State, even after receiving a N25 million ransom

Two community vigilantes delivering the ransom were also shot dead by the bandits in the Dogon-Daji Forest

Gauraka has faced five kidnapping incidents in the last four months, with residents lamenting the ongoing attacks

In a tragic turn of events, kidnappers have killed a hotel owner, his manager, and a guest in Gauraka community, Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State, despite receiving a ransom of N25 million.

The victims were abducted in the early hours of August 17, 2024.

Gauraka faces fifth kidnapping incident in four months. Photo credit: X/Legitng

Source: UGC

City & Crime has learned that two vigilantes from the community, Abubakar Muhammad and Ibrahim Garba, who delivered the ransom to the kidnappers, were also killed by the bandits.

The ex-Chairman of Tafa LGA and a relative of one of the vigilantes, Yau Ahmad, confirmed that the victims were shot dead in the Dogon-Daji Forest, which borders Kaduna and Niger State, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The remains of the victims were discovered in the bush and subsequently taken to the air force base near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Community in mourning: Gauraka faces fifth kidnapping

Hussaini Abubakar, the commander of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Tafa, stated that the remains of his colleagues were laid to rest on Saturday after receiving clearance from the army.

Abubakar also mentioned that a man abducted from the community about a month earlier was rescued with gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at an army medical facility in Abuja.

Daily Trust had previously reported the abduction of the victims. A resident of the community, identified only as Musa, recounted that the attackers raided the hotel around 1 a.m. and abducted all the lodgers.

Sabo Abdullahi, the commander of the local security vigilante, listed the victims as the hotel proprietor, his younger brother and his wife, the hotel manager, and other guests.

Tension as bandits kill military commander

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that some bandits have reportedly attacked an army camp at Sabon Garin Dan’Ali, in Danmusa local government area of Katsina state and killed a military commander in an ambush.

According to sources, the attack happened on Thursday evening, April 25, and the corpse of the victim, a victim in the army, was reportedly deposited at a hospital in Katsina.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng