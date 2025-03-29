Nigeria has a history of political assassinations targeting journalists, activists, and politicians, with justice remaining elusive

Victims like Dele Giwa, Bola Ige, and Funsho Williams were influential figures whose murders shook the nation but remain unsolved

Despite investigations, speculation persists that powerful forces have covered up the truth, leaving a lasting impact on Nigeria’s democracy

Political assassinations have long been a dark stain on Nigeria’s history, silencing voices of influence and sending shockwaves through the nation.

Over the years, several prominent politicians, activists, and journalists have been brutally murdered under mysterious circumstances, leaving behind questions that remain unanswered.

These killings, often linked to power struggles, corruption, and political rivalry, have left deep scars on the country’s democratic journey.

Despite numerous investigations, commissions of inquiry, and public outcries, justice has remained elusive in many of these cases. The lack of convictions has fueled widespread speculation, with many believing that powerful forces have worked behind the scenes to cover up the truth.

From journalists exposing corruption to politicians pushing for reform, the victims of these assassinations were often individuals who challenged the status quo.

Legit.ng has put together a list of six of Nigeria’s most shocking political assassinations that remain unresolved to this day:

1. Dele Giwa: The Parcel Bomb Tragedy

Dele Giwa, the renowned editor of Newswatch, was killed by a parcel bomb on April 19, 1986, in Lagos. His fearless journalism made him a high-profile target in a volatile political environment.

The explosion occurred at his office, leaving the nation shocked and mourning the loss of a pioneering media figure.

Despite numerous investigations, no one has ever been held accountable conclusively, and the case remains a dark, unsolved mystery.

2. Bola Ige: The Shooting of a Justice Minister

Bola Ige, a former Justice Minister, was fatally shot on April 23, 2001, in his home in Ibadan. His assassination sent shockwaves through the political community.

The shooting took place in the evening, under circumstances that left many questions about the true motive behind the attack.

Multiple inquiries have failed to deliver a definitive answer, leaving his murder unresolved and the political landscape deeply scarred.

3. Funsho Williams: Strangled mid Political Turmoil

Funsho Williams, a prominent Lagos gubernatorial aspirant, was strangled on July 4, 1997, during a period of intense political rivalry.

He was known for his dynamic approach to Lagos politics, and his untimely death sparked widespread outrage and speculation.

Despite ongoing debates and investigations, the circumstances surrounding his murder remain unresolved, fueling enduring controversy.

4. Harry Marshall: A Politician Silenced by Gunfire

Harry Marshall, a notable political figure, was shot dead in the early 2000s, with details of the incident remaining sparse.

Reports indicate that he was ambushed under unclear circumstances, leaving a trail of unanswered questions about his death.

Law enforcement efforts have not yet uncovered the full truth, and his assassination continues to be one of the region’s most perplexing unsolved cases.

5. Dipo Dina: The Mysterious Murder in Ogun

Dipo Dina, a well-known politician from Ogun State, was assassinated in the early 2000s under mysterious circumstances.

His death was sudden and violent, leaving a significant void in the political scene of Ogun and sparking widespread speculation.

Investigations have been inconclusive, and the lack of resolution in Dina’s case remains a painful reminder of the era’s political instability.

6. Barnabas Igwe & Wife: Brutal Murders That Shocked the Nation

Barnabas Igwe, a respected lawyer and activist, along with his wife, was brutally murdered in the early 2000s.

The couple was attacked in a quiet neighborhood, with the brutality of the crime sending shockwaves through the community.

Despite extensive investigations, authorities have been unable to identify the perpetrators, leaving the case unsolved and the public demanding justice.

Babangida speaks on assassination of Gen. Murtala Mohammad

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has disclosed details on the events that led to the assassination of Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, on February 13, 1976.

Babangida, in his newly launched autobiography, A Journey in Service, revealed that Muhammed’s refusal to accept a triumvirate power-sharing arrangement after seizing power in 1975 set the stage for the conspiracy that led to his death.

