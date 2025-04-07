A fatal crash on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun state has claimed the lives of four popular gospel musicians in Nigeria

The victims are identified as Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist lyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the gospel singers who lost their lives in the crash are from the same family

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

Ogun state - Four Nigerian gospel ministers lost their lives in a fatal crash on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun state.

The victims include the popular evangelist Ayodeji David (Kekere Jesu), who is known for his dynamic street preaching and social media ministry.

Four gospel singers die in fatal road accident in Ogun state. Photo credit: Sound Mind

Source: Facebook

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the victims’ vehicle collided with another, killing all four instantly.

As reported by Vanguard, the multi-vehicle accident caused by speeding and poor visibility reportedly claimed over 24 lives.

Kekere Jesu was traveling for a church program when the tragedy occurred.

The FRSC Ogun State Commander and public information Officer, Florence Okupe, unveiled the victims as Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist lyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina.

Okupe said the accident occurred after the vehicle conveying the gospel singers crashed into another vehicle.

According to the statement, the gospel singers from the same family were in one of the two vehicles that collided and died instantly on the spot.

The tragic accident has left families, church members, and followers in serious mourning.

The founder of Christ Apostolic Church described the incident as an unimaginable tragedy, acknowledging God’s sovereignty in all things.

Legit.ng earlier reported that another accident reportedly happened at the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, April 7, 2025.

A private vehicle fell off the Otedola Bridge in the early hours of Monday, and the driver has been rescued .

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASEMA) shared more details about the accident.

Legit.ng also reported that two fatal road crashes in Ogun state on Saturday, April 5, claimed 25 lives, including an FRSC official, and left eight others injured.

The first accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway due to speeding, involving a truck, a tanker, and a commercial bus.

A second crash at Mosimi during rescue operations involved seven vehicles and was caused by brake failure, tragically killing a rescue worker and others.

7 dead, 4 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that seven people, including six men and one woman, died in a multiple-vehicle crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday morning.

Four others sustained injuries, with three males and one female receiving treatment at local hospitals.

The crash was caused by excessive speeding by a Mack truck, which lost control and collided with two other vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng