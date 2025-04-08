Precious Dorti: Young Nigerian Entrepreneur Launches Global Impact Projects Through Fintech, Sports

By Emmanuel Anabueze

Precious Dorti, the 24-year-old founder of Perrypays Services Limited, is gaining national attention for his fast-rising fintech company and growing social impact initiatives.

Dorti, who hails from Okere in Warri, Delta State, launched Perrypays in 2019 with the goal of simplifying digital financial services for everyday Nigerians. The company, now operating from offices in both Warri and Abuja, provides digital payments, transfers, and agency banking services to individuals and small businesses.

In a recent development, the young CEO announced the Perrypays Superstars Cup, a major international football scouting tournament set to take place in 2025. The competition is designed to spotlight talented young Nigerian footballers and connect them with professional scouts and clubs across the world.

“We are creating a platform for hidden talent,” Dorti said. “It’s time to show the world what young Nigerians are capable of—on and off the pitch.”

Beyond business and sports, Dorti has also partnered with the Glow Foundation to launch an education project aimed at building schools in Makoko, Lagos—a densely populated waterfront community known for its lack of basic infrastructure. The initiative focuses on providing quality education for underprivileged children in the area.

Dorti studied Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) at Oghara Polytechnic and worked as a teacher and digital print operator before starting his entrepreneurial journey. In 2024, he was a guest speaker at the Impact Nigeria Event, addressing a crowd of over 4,000 people on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

He continues to gain recognition online and in the media for his leadership and innovation, and currently shares his journey through his Instagram handle @culturefatherp.

With his work spanning across fintech, sports, and social development, Precious Dorti is being hailed as one of the country’s most promising young changemakers.

