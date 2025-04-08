A Nigerian man joined others to mourn the deaths of popular gospel ministers who died in an accident

The victims are Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina.

The man shared his last conversation with Evangelist Ayodeji Davids, aka Kekere Jes,u and what they talked about

A Nigerian man has mourned the death of gospel ministers who lost their lives in a fatal car crash in Ogun state

The victims include the popular evangelist Ayodeji David (Kekere Jesu), who is known for his dynamic street preaching and social media ministry.

Man shares last metting with Kekere Jesus and Iyanu Joseph. Photo: Paul Olubunmi Ajibade

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Kekere Jesu and his crew members were travelling for a church program in a convoy of two vehicles when the tragedy occurred over the weekend.

On his , Paul Olubunmi Ajibade shared his last conversation with Kekere Jesu, a day before the incident.

He mourned Kekere Jesu and Iyanu Joseph, as he shared what transpired during their last meeting.

His Facebook post read:

“Still can't believe you were both gone. RIP. I am sad. Tragedy! Iyanu Joseph Evangelist Ayodeji Davids. You were both with me yesterday. You brought my food to the car. You introduced your fiance to me.

“We agreed you are coming to my house by 15th of April. So that will be our last conversation. How are the mighty falling. And the weapons of war perished.”

Kekere Jesu during one of his recent ministrations. Photo: Evangelist Ayodeji Davids

Source: Facebook

What caused the accident that killed Kekere Jesu?

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that multiple vehicles collided, with speeding and poor visibility given as reasons for the incident.

The FRSC Ogun State Commander and Public Information Officer, Florence Okupe, confirmed that Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina were among those killed.

It was also reported that Kekere Jesu's fiancée, his Personal Assistant (PA), his sister-in-law and around 20 more people had lost their lives.

Okupe said that the accident occurred after the vehicle conveying the gospel ministers, who are all from the same family, crashed into another vehicle.

Reactions as man mourns Kekere Jesu

Many took to Paul’s comment section to mourn the deceased, and asked God to comfort their families.

Oludare Agbolade said:

"Sad ! Sorry about it,sir. What could have been responsible for the home calling of the two vibrant young men!!!"

Oluwakemi Michael said:

"Ahhhhh the accident was So bad may their soul rest in perfect peace."

Yetude Dada said:

"Haa! kekerejesu. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace. May the Lord console their families in Jesus name."

In a related story, a man shared how he lost his wife one week after she welcomed their baby.

Widow shares husband’s last words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared her husband’s last words on the hospital bed before he died, sparking sympathy from netizens.

She shared how she had visited the hospital and was still reassuring him that he was going to be fine.

Many who came across the post sympathised with the lady and encouraged her, following her loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng