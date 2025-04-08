A young Nigerian evangelist joined others to mourn the deaths of popular gospel ministers who died in an accident

The victims are Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina.

The evangelist opened up about the kind of person the late minister was and what he saw when he went to Kekerejesu’s house

A young Nigerian evangelist has joined others to mourn the death of gospel ministers who died in a fatal car crash in Ogun state

The victims include the popular evangelist Ayodeji David (Kekere Jesu), who is known for his dynamic street preaching and social media ministry.

It was gathered that Kekere Jesu and his crew members were travelling for a church program in a convoy of two vehicles when the tragedy occurred over the weekend.

On his Facebook page, Evangelist Emmanuel Ase Oro described Kekere Jesu as his mentor.

He shared what he knew about his senior colleague and what he saw when he visited him.

His Facebook post read:

“Evangelist Ayodeji kekerejesu has been my mentor from day one , A man full of potentials. He is a man of prayer. He love to pray. Even when he went to mountain to pray he also read books. He is a man that love to study

“He love to read books. He is a Revivalist. He is a preacher. I remember when I went to his place. I saw baba Adeboye, baba oyedepo record of ministration they listen to it every day.”

What caused accident involving Kekere Jesu?

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that multiple vehicles collided, with speeding and poor visibility given as reasons for the incident.

The FRSC Ogun State Commander and Public Information Officer, Florence Okupe, confirmed that Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina were among those killed.

It was also reported that Kekere Jesu's fiancée, his Personal Assistant (PA), his sister-in-law and around 20 more people had lost their lives.

Okupe said that the accident occurred after the vehicle conveying the gospel ministers, who are all from the same family, crashed into another vehicle.

Reactions as evangelist mourns Kekere Jesu

Many took to Evangelist Emmanuel’s comment section to mourn the deceased and asked God to comfort their families.

Lanre Toyin Agbesusi said:

"2 promising soldiers of God,just left like that,is hard to belive,Lord has mercy."

Marvelous Singer said:

"It's well. Very gentle and calm, he don't associate himself with anybody, but respect everyone, hmmmm God general RIP. I pray for you prophet you will live long to fulfill your destiny in this calling in Jesus name."

Adeleke O Oluwatobi said:

"Hmmmmmm am short of words."

