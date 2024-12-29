Daramola Olarewaju, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, criticised President Tinubu’s economic reforms

Daramola Olarewaju, a senior aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has expressed disappointment with President Bola Tinubu’s stance on economic reforms.

Specifically, Olarewaju while speaking with Legit.ng described it as lacking substance and coherence.

Recall that the President recently had a media chat with top media executives, during which critical issues concerning the state of the nation, the economy, and security were discussed.

Reacting to the outcome of the media chat, Olarewaju shared his frustration, stating,

“I had lower expectations and still got disappointed. No coherent policy answers, just vague campaign rhetoric.This is NGMI (Not Going to Make It).”

He added that President Tinubu's approach to economic reform is more political than substantive, highlighting a focus on political manoeuvring rather than solving the nation's economic challenges.

Tinubu's alleged policy deficiency criticised

Olarewaju also mocked Tinubu’s emphasis on symbolic gestures rather than meaningful change, saying,

“The only thing in this man’s head is politics, zero policy substance.”

He pointed out that while some may view actions like downgrading from five Rolls-Royce vehicles to one Honda Accord as progress, it shows little in terms of real economic development.

Further criticising the administration’s focus on optics, Olarewaju remarked:

“Your ‘friend’ went from five Rolls-Royce vehicles to one Honda Accord, and you think the downgrade means you’re doing well for the economy. This man is on another level of reasoning.”

Tinubu under fire over justification of fuel subsidy removal

In a related development, Legit.ng Bode George, a former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's insistence on not revisiting the fuel subsidy.

Reacting to Tinubu’s first media chat, George expressed his belief that President Tinubu needs to listen to the people's cries.

