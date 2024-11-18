President Tinubu has been urged to deliver good governance to Nigerians even though many did not vote him into power in 2023

The Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, made this call and appeal on Sunday when he featured on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande

Onaiyekan urged Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promises, noting that now is the time for governance not to engage in politicking

The Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has sent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu an important message.

Onaiyekan, who was a guest on the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a program on Channels Television, said President Tinubu has a duty to serve all Nigerians.

According to him, Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), should switch from campaign mode to governance mode and serve every part of the country equally.

Buttressing his point, Cardinal Onaiyekan said though some Nigerians voted against Tinubu in the election, but he has a duty to attend to all.

Speaking further, the respected cleric warned Tinubu against running a polarised government where his political cronies are rewarded with appointments and the parts of the country where he got hefty votes are also rewarded with projects.

He said:

“Even if you are a minority government, which is what I call what we have now, you still have a duty to serve the people and to do all you can to give everybody what is their right, and to rule well.”

‘God is Watching’

Cardinal Onaiyekan urged the President to do his best to move the nation forward as he would give account of his stewardship to God.

“Mr President, it’s about time you switched from campaign mode to governance mode. Elections are over. Campaigns are over. You now have to govern and govern the whole of Nigeria and every Nigerian.”

