The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has cautioned against planned protests across various states of the federation

Legit.ng gathered that the protest, organised by the 'Take It Back Movement’, is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 7, 2025

Police said April 7 is a day earmarked by the federal government as the National Police Day

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted after the “Take it Back Movement” planned a protest across various states of the federation, most especially the federal capital territory (FCT).

The protest is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Legit.ng gathered that the day was earmarked by the federal government as the National Police Day, to celebrate the resilience and dedication of officers and its men.

According to Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the NPF, the police operatives are not against peaceful protests. Adejobi, however, stated that the police are deeply concerned about the motive behind the Take It Back Movement-powered protest which could be staged in Lagos, Abuja, and other main cities.

The police said:

"In line with best global practices adopted by nations in celebrating the achievements of its Police institution, the Nigerian government has taken the bull by the horns by declaring every April 7 as National Police Day. The rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is however questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of rubbishing and maligning the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole."

Furthermore, the NPF counselled the organisers of the planned protest to shelve the demonstration "as it is ill-timed and mischievous".

It concluded:

"The Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, while reaffirming the commitment of the NPF to adequately carrying out its mandate in accordance with the Law and respect for rights of citizens hereby urges all the organisers of the planned protest as well as individuals who intend to join the protest to pursue dialogue by engaging the proper institution of government to press home their demands."

Police summon Emir Sanusi II to Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police officially invited the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The invitation is regarding a violent incident that occurred during the Eid-el-Fitr 2025 procession in Kano.

The clash, which resulted in the death of a local vigilante member, Surajo Rabiu, and left another individual injured, has prompted the police to take action.

