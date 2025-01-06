President Tinubu’s New Year claims of reform progress drew criticism amid inflation, unemployment, and worsening economic conditions

David Itopa slammed Tinubu’s remarks as tone-deaf, accusing the administration of deepening Nigerians’ suffering with flawed policies

Itopa urged Tinubu to acknowledge hardships, take responsibility, and adopt a more empathetic approach to governance

In his New Year address to Nigerians, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared that his administration's reforms are yielding positive results and promised better days ahead.

However, this assertion has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, particularly within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

These remarks come against the backdrop of widespread economic challenges, including skyrocketing inflation, declining purchasing power, and high unemployment rates.

Many Nigerians have expressed frustration over policies such as the removal of fuel subsidies and fluctuating foreign exchange rates, which they argue have worsened living conditions.

PDP chieftain slams Tinubu’s statement

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, a senior PDP chieftain, David Itopa, described Tinubu’s remarks as tone-deaf and insensitive to Nigerians' suffering under his leadership.

“Tinubu’s recent statement about Nigerians benefiting from his reforms is the height of insensitivity and mockery of the untold hardship Nigerians have had to endure under his trial-and-error policies and reforms," the chieftain said.

He went on to criticize Tinubu for failing to acknowledge the severe economic struggles faced by citizens, noting,

“Instead of adding salt to their injuries, Tinubu should have used that opportunity to apologize to Nigerians for the hardship caused by his administration’s policies.”

Calls for accountability and empathy

The PDP stalwart emphasized the need for accountability and a more empathetic approach to governance.

“A leader must recognize when things aren’t working and take responsibility. This administration has instead chosen to shift blame while Nigerians continue to suffer,” he remarked.

