Ibadan, Oyo state - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Wike assured Nigerians of better days ahead under Tinubu’s administration.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike says President Bola Tinubu means well for Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The minister stated this during his condolence visit to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on the loss of his elder brother in Ibadan, Channels Television reports.

“On the current state of the nation, I would just say that the people should be patient. But this country was something else a few years ago. This country was gone and if we want a remedy, with what Mr President is doing today, we need to be patient. It will take time,”

Wike said Tinubu’s policies were designed Tinubu means well for Nigerians as the policies initiated by the current administration were designed to achieve results.

He argued that Tinubu’s policies were necessitated by the need to change things for the good of the country.

The former Rivers state governor was on the brink before Tinubu’s administration came to power.

“So, on the policies that Mr President is putting in place, they will have some effects and people will have to feel them but, at the end of the day, we will achieve what we are supposed to achieve.

“For me, nobody should panic, because Mr President means well for the country and Nigerians should expect better things.”

Legit.ng also reported that Wike hailed Tinubu’s government as he noted that Nigerians could see the desired change.

The FCT minister commended Tinubu's ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ after inspecting some key projects in Abuja.

Wike disclosed that he was extremely glad and grateful to be part of the APC administration that would take Nigeria to its promised land.

Wike, Ortom, other top politicians storm Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike and former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, visited Makinde in Ibadan on Wednesday, February 5.

Legit.ng gathered that the visit was to express condolences following the death of Makinde's elder brother, Sunday Makinde, who passed away on Friday, January 24, at the age of 65.

Wike and Ortom arrived at Makinde's residence in the Ikolaba Government Reservation Area of Ibadan, accompanied by other dignitaries.

