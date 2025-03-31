Relatives of the 16 northern travelers lynched in Uromi, Edo state, have called for justice, insisting that the perpetrators be held accountable for the brutal killings

The lone survivor and grieving family members recounted harrowing details of the attack, describing how the victims were wrongly accused, dragged out, and set on fire by vigilantes

The Kano state Hunters’ Association, community leaders, and bereaved families have urged authorities to ensure justice, condemning the killings as unjustified

Families of the 16 northern travelers lynched in the early hours of Friday, March 29, at Uromi, Edo state, have called for justice, demanding that the perpetrators be held accountable.

The victims, identified as hunters traveling from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Kano for the Sallah celebration, were intercepted and killed by vigilantes who accused them of being kidnappers.

As reported by Daily Trust, a visit to Torankawa village in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano state, where some of the victims hailed from, grieving relatives shared harrowing details of the victims' last moments.

Survivors recall the horror

Muhammadu Sunusi Torankawa, a younger brother of the hunters' leader and the sole survivor, Ibrahim Isa, recounted a distressing phone call he received during the attack.

"He called me in distress, saying they were in grave danger and that we should pray for them. He told me he had been attacked with a machete on his shoulder, just near his neck, but miraculously survived due to his protective charms."

Sunusi further narrated how his brother watched helplessly as his companions were dragged out one by one and set on fire.

"It was only by God's grace that he was rescued by security personnel and taken to a hospital. He is still there, fighting to recover."

Lady who lost son, brother, and nephew speaks

Sadiya Sa’adu, a grieving mother, shared the pain of losing multiple family members in the attack.

"They were not criminals; they were simply out to make an honest living. My son’s blood must not be spilled in vain. The authorities must ensure justice is served."

Another widow, Zahura, recounted her last conversation with her husband, Haruna Hamidan.

"He called me barely two hours before the attack, telling me they were on their way back. He left behind not just his wife and four children, but also an unfinished house—a dream he had hoped to complete for his family."

Women recalls son’s last words

Aisha Harisu, mother of one of the slain hunters, Abdullahi Harisu, 21, recalled her final conversation with her son.

"He told me, 'Umma, please pray for us.' Those were his last words to me. We depended on him for almost everything."

His father, Isah, spoke of his son’s commitment to the family’s hunting tradition.

"He came to me to inform me that he was going on the annual hunting expedition, and I gave him my blessing. He left with our prayers, but he is never to come back."

‘Vigilante commander ordered the killings’ – Driver

A truck driver who transported the hunters accused a vigilante commander of ordering their execution, Vanguard reported.

"We had no issues on the road until we reached Uromi, where we were stopped. The vigilantes saw their local hunting guns and dogs and immediately declared, ‘These people are kidnappers and Boko Haram.’

"They smashed my windscreen and side glass and started beating and stoning us. The vigilante commander handcuffed me and two others, took us to the police station, and then ordered his men to kill the rest. They brutally murdered 16 to 17 innocent men."

‘A wound we’ll live with forever’ – Community leader

Yakubu Alhaji Abdu Torankawa, the community's deputy district head, described the killings as an "unforgettable tragedy."

"The entire community is in mourning. These were young men returning home after a legitimate hunting expedition. They had obtained permission from the Kano Emirate and carried the necessary documents. They had done this for years without any problems.

"The world has seen what happened. It was barbaric. The authorities must ensure that the blood of our brothers is not shed in vain."

Hunters’ association demands justice

The Kano state Hunters’ Association has called for justice for their slain members.

"These innocent souls were out legally on an annual hunting routine and were attacked with no justification. We will not relent in our efforts to see that justice is done," said the association’s secretary, Usman Mu’azu Abdullahi Yakasai.

The association initially planned a national protest but decided to file a formal complaint with the Kano State Government instead.

Uromi killings: Northern elders give 5 demands to Gov Okpebholo

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Northern Elders Forum has given Governor Monday Okpebholo and Edo state 14 days to recover the bodies of the 16 travellers killed in Uromi.

Reports stated that the victims, who were hunters with Dane guns, were travelling from Port Harcourt to Kano state for Eid when they were stopped by local vigilantes, who falsely accused them and raised an alarm.

