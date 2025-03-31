The CDS, CAN, and PFN have condemned the mob killing of 16 hunters in Uromi, Edo State, urging authorities to ensure justice is served

General Musa stressed the need for due process in security matters, while CAN called the killings a violation of human rights and lawlessness

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo suspended the state's security chief as investigations continue, urging calm and adherence to legal processes

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have called for justice for the 16 hunters killed by a mob in Uromi, Edo State, last Thursday, March 27.

The victims were mistakenly identified as kidnappers.

Their demands came as the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, warned Kano youths against reprisal attacks, while Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, suspended the head of the state’s security corps, Friday Ibadin, a retired Commissioner of Police.

CDS condemns Uromi killing

In a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, the CDS condemned the tragic killings and stressed that the incident could have been avoided if the authorities had been notified to verify the identities of the victims.

“General Christopher Musa has condemned in strong terms the unfortunate killing of hunters while on transit in Edo State. The incident, which occurred on 28 March 2025, could have been avoided if the appropriate authorities were notified and involved in ascertaining the identity of the victims,” the statement read.

Musa extended condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the victims’ families and urged citizens to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“The CDS also urged Nigerians not to take laws into their hands but always revert to constituted authorities in matters that affect security. The Nigeria police, military, and other security agencies are well trained to handle such matters,” he said.

Musa assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces would work closely with the police and other security agencies to ensure justice was served.

“The Chief of Defence Staff assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will work closely with the police and other relevant security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” he added.

He also called on all vigilante groups and hunters to register with the appropriate security agencies to regulate the possession of firearms.

CAN seeks justice for slain hunters

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also demanded justice for the 16 hunters killed in Edo State.

In a statement by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN expressed profound sympathy for the victims’ families and emphasized the need for effective law enforcement to rebuild trust in the legal system.

“This extrajudicial killing is a grievous violation of human rights and a chilling reminder of the dangers of lawlessness.

“The government must act decisively to address these failures and ensure justice is served. Specifically, we call on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of the sixteen hunters and to ensure the perpetrators face justice.”

Urging Nigerians to reject mob actions and embrace peace and unity, he said:

“In the face of such challenges, we must not succumb to despair. Instead, let this moment spur us to unite for peace and security,” Okoh said.

PFN Condemns Killings, Calls for Accountability

Similarly, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) condemned the killings and called for a thorough investigation.

PFN’s National Secretary, Bishop David Bakare, described the act as barbaric and urged the government to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We strongly condemn this barbaric and ungodly act of killing travellers under any circumstances.

“Even if they were kidnappers, that does not warrant taking the law into our hands; the right thing was to hand them over to law enforcement agents for proper investigation and legal action.

“We urge that a thorough investigation be carried out on this matter to ensure the culprits are brought to book, no matter who they may be," Bakare said.

Edo Governor suspends security chief

In response to the tragic killings, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo suspended the head of the state’s security corps, Friday Ibadin, a retired Commissioner of Police. The move is part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Authorities continue to call for calm, urging citizens to allow due process to take its course in bringing those responsible to justice.

