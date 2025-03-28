The Rivers Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has approved salaries for workers

Ibas approved salaries for Civil Servants, pensioners, and all suspended political appointees for the month of March

Sole Administrator was appointed after President Bola Tinubu suspended Governor Sim Fubara

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Friday, March 28, 2025, approved the payment of salaries for the state Civil Servants and pensioners for the month of month.

Ibas also approved salaries for all suspended political appointees.

Rivers Sole Administrator approves March salaries for workers/ Photo credit: @biggiedeyforyou/@Klefjonz

Source: Twitter

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibibia Worika, said Ibas directed the Accountant General to ensure that the payment was made immediately without delay.

As reported by vanguard, Worika made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt, on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Worika said the approval of salaries was in line with Iba’s commitment pledged to the people of Rivers state.

Legit.ng also reported that a pro-democracy group, the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), reacted to the mass suspension of political office holders in Rivers state.

The group accused the sole administrator of attempting to freeze democracy in the state.

The group executive director, Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi, said If Ibas actions could set a dangerous precedent if not checked.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was dragged to court over the appointment of Ibas (rtd) as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

A legal practitioner, Johnmary Jideobi, asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to sack Rivers' sole administrator.

Jideobi argued that the appointment of a sole administrator in Rivers state is unconstitutional, null and void, and of no legal effect whatsoever.

Read more stories on Rivers emergency rule:

Rivers HoS resigns as Ibas makes 2 fresh appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ibas announced the resignation of Rivers state's HoS and the appointment of a new SSG.

The development came one week after the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday, March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers and subsequently suspended Fubara, his deputy, and lawmakers over growing political tension in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng