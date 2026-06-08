Venerable Emmanuel Olorunmola Ajayi, an influential Anglican Archdeacon, died at 86 after approximately 41 years of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ

The late Ajayi's legacy includes church planting and leadership within the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

Funeral service for the revered leader has been scheduled for June 12, 2026, which his family said would honour 'his impactful service'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Southern Nigeria, with a strong focus on Africa and broader international affairs.

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Venerable Emmanuel Olorunmola Ajayi, a retired Archdeacon of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), who served in ministry for 41 years across multiple dioceses, died on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, Kogi state.

His son, Omeiza Ajayi of Vanguard, confirmed the passing in a statement on behalf of the family. He was 86.

Venerable Emmanuel Olorunmola Ajayi, a retired Archdeacon of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), passes away. Photo credit: @Kene_Nnewi

Source: Twitter

Omeiza described his father as a man who “did not retreat” and “did not surrender,” but “completed his assignment and went home as a soldier goes home after a long and honourable campaign, with nothing left undone and nothing left unsaid.”

Ajayi’s ministerial journey began in Lagos and took him through Zambia, Kwara, Ondo, and eventually Kogi state, spanning decades of service across communities, classrooms, and pulpits, according to Blueprint.

He served under seven bishops throughout his career, a reflection of both the longevity and consistency of his ministry across changing ecclesiastical leadership.

The Nigerian Tribune noted in a publication on Monday, June 8, that the late Ajayi was 'widely regarded as a church planter, with efforts in every posting aimed at establishing new congregations built with the discipline and commitment that defined his service'.

He also served for several years as chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) across different postings, per The Sun.

Legit.ng understands that the positions he held within CAN were at the state, diocesan, or zonal levels.

An obituary shared on Omeiza’s verified Facebook account, accompanied by a photograph, read:

"It is with profound sorrow, yet with hearts anchored in the certain hope of resurrection, that we announce the passing of our Patriarch, my own dear father, the Venerable Emmanuel Olorunmola Ajayi.

"My beloved father, a retired Archdeacon of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), breathed his last on Thursday, 4th June, 2026, at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, Kogi state. He was 85 years old, and died just six days before what would have been his 86th birthday."

Legit.ng gathered that the late Christian leader's funeral service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Late Emmanuel Olorunmola Ajayi's profile

Born on June 10, 1940, in Ikare, Ondo state, the Venerable Emmanuel Olorunmola Ajayi's father was the late Paul Ajayi Otohinoyi of Oboroke-Ihima, Kogi state, and mother the late Abigail Ajibola Ajayi of Makeke, Akoko-Edo Central, Edo state.

His son Omeiza said he dedicated 41 years to the active service of God and the Church, beginning his ministry as an Agent Catechist in 1969 and retiring as an Archdeacon in 2010.

Over the course of his ministry, he served under seven bishops across multiple dioceses within the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

Omeiza Ajayi with his late father, the Venerable Emmanuel Ajayi, in a past photograph. Photo credit: Omeiza Ajayi

Source: Facebook

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. E.Z. Ajayi, five children, numerous grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and a wide circle of spiritual children who fondly referred to him as “Daddy.”

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Joni Lamb, the co-founder and president of the evangelical Christian TV network Daystar.

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Daystar Television officially announced Joni Lamb’s passing on X.

Source: Legit.ng