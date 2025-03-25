Vice-Admiral (rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers state, has announced that the state's Head of Service George Nwaeke, has resigned from his position, saying it was a sad development. This came one week after the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Vice-Admiral Ibas expressed gratitude to the outgone Head of Service for his immense contributions to his administration within a short period and wished him well in his future endeavours.

According to The Nation, the administrator announced that the permanent secretary (welfare) in the office of the Head of Service, has been appointed in the position of acting capacity, till the new Head of Service is appointed.

Ibas then congratulated the acting HoS for his appointment and assured the people of Rivers state of his commitment to stability, neutrality and peace.

He subsequently announced the appointment of Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika as the new Secretary to the state government (SSG).

According to Ibas, Prof Worika's appointment followed a careful consideration of his credentials, experience and performance during a rigorous selection process.

The administrator added that the appointment of Worika was a reflection of his commitment to harnessing the great human capital of the people of Rivers in his effort to achieve much-needed peace, security and stability.

Worika is a globally recognised scholar who hailed from the Okirika area of Rivers State. He is a legal expert and an administrator who has a track record in public service and institutional leadership.

This development came one week after President Bola Tinubu proclaimed a state of emergency in the oil-rich state and announced the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy and all members of the state House of Assembly for an initial six months.

President Tinubu subsequently announced the appointment of Vice-Admiral (rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the sole administrator of the state pending the period. The declaration of a state of emergency was based on the growing political tension between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Fubara's rift with Wike, who now serves as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), started barely six months after he resumed the office of power. The rift was said to be over the political structure of the state.

