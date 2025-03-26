PDP governors have filed a suit at the Supreme Court against President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly

The seven governors prayed the apex court to declare President Tinubu's state of emergency declaration and suspension of Governor Sim Fubara as gross violation of the Constitution

The governors argued that President Tinubu has no powers to suspend a democratically elected governor, deputy and lawmakers

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dragged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly before the Supreme Court over suspension of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Legit.ng recalls that Presidnet Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the Rivers House of Assembly members for six months.

As reported by The Punch, the seven PDP governors of Bauchi, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Enugu, Osun, Plateau, and Zamfara states challenged Tinubu's power to suspend an elected governors and lawmakers.

The PDP governors through their Attorney-Generals described the suspension as unconstitutional.

They urged the Supreme Court to declare that “the suspension of Governor Siminalaye Fubara, his deputy, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly was unconstitutional, unlawful, and in gross violation of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

“The President has no powers whatsoever or authority to suspend a democratically elected governor and deputy governor of a state in the Federation of Nigeria under the guise of or pursuant to the proclamation of a state of emergency in any state of the federation, including the states represented by the plaintiffs,” based on the provisions of Sections 1(2), 5(2), and 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The aggrieved governors argued that Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State did not comply with the constitutional requirements set out in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The governors also urged the apex court to nullify the appointment of the sole administrator appointed to govern the state.

They challenged the constitutionality of the voice votes used by the National Assembly to ratify Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency and suspension in Rivers state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu was dragged to court over the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd) as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

A legal practitioner, Johnmary Jideobi, asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to sack Rivers' sole administrator.

Jideobi argued that the appointment of a sole administrator in Rivers state is unconstitutional, null and void, and of no legal effect whatsoever.

Rivers sole administrator orders LG heads to submit council reports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ibas issued fresh order to the 23 Heads of local government administration in Rivers state.

Ibas ordered the 23 HLGA to submit the activities of their respective councils on or before Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

According to the letter, the LG heads are to submit sources of revenue of the LGAs, the number of staff on a nominal roll, functions of councils etc.

