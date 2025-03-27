The Rivers Vanguard has denounced allegations associating Governor Siminalayi Fubara with acts of violence and sabotage in the state

The group described the allegations as politically motivated falsehoods and dismissed reports of the gas explosion, asserting that investigations confirmed no such incident occurred

The group criticised President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspending Governor Sim Fubara for

The Rivers Vanguard has condemned what it described as desperate attempts to associate Governor Siminalayi Fubara with violence and unrest in the state.

The group warned that such claims are politically motivated and designed to mislead the public.

Rivers Vanguard describes allegations against Fubara as baseless

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, March 26, Dr. Simon Odili, President of Rivers Vanguard, stated that efforts to link Fubara to recent acts of sabotage were baseless and unfair.

He noted that the governor has consistently demonstrated a commitment to peace and governance, despite the political turbulence in the state.

“The allegations being peddled to connect Governor Fubara with violent incidents in Rivers are nothing but a calculated attempt to tarnish his reputation, Those behind this smear campaign are trying to create a false narrative to justify unconstitutional actions against a duly elected leader,” Odili said.

Rivers explosion: Vanguard insists there was no sabotage

The group also rejected reports linking Fubara to a supposed gas explosion in Rivers state, clarifying that investigations had shown no such incident occurred. It accused political actors of spreading misinformation to create confusion and stir public distrust.

“There was no explosion. There was no sabotage. What we are witnessing is a dangerous pattern where falsehoods are weaponized to serve political interests. Rivers people must not fall for these tricks,” Odili added.

Following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers state, which suspended Fubara and installed a retired vice-admiral as sole administrator, many residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. The Rivers Vanguard described the move as an affront to democracy, urging the federal government to reconsider its approach.

“The people of Rivers are not happy with this imposition. You cannot sideline an elected governor and hand over the state’s leadership to an unelected appointee without consequences. The world is watching.”

The group further called on security agencies to resist being used as tools for political persecution, warning against any attempt to clamp down on citizens expressing their views.

“We urge security agencies to remain neutral and uphold the constitution. Rivers people have the right to question actions they see as unjust. Silencing them will only deepen resentment,” he added.

The Rivers Vanguard also called for unity among residents, stressing the need to remain vigilant in the face of political maneuvering.

“This is not a time for division. We must stay focused and ensure that democracy is not hijacked in Rivers State,” the group admonished.

Fubara told to challenge suspension by Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, has urged Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to challenge his suspension, rather than relying on his party’s governors.

Akande emphasised that President Tinubu himself would have approached the Supreme Court if he had been suspended as Lagos state governor, during Olusegun Obasanjo's administration.

He criticised Fubara for lacking the courage to contest what he described as an illegal and unconstitutional action.

