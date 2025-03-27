A pro-democracy group, the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), has reacted to the mass suspension of political office holders in Rivers state

The group accused the sole administrator of attempting to freeze democracy in the state

The group executive director, Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi, said If Ibas actions could set a dangerous precedent if not checked

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A pro-democracy group, the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), has lambasted the sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Retd.), over mass suspension in Rivers state.

The group executive director, Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi, criticized Ibas’s decision to dissolve the governing council of Rivers State University and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Rivers sole administrator is accused of directly assaulting democracy. Photo credit: @biggiedeyforyou/@Klefjonz

Source: Twitter

Abdullahi said the two statutory institutions by law are meant to function independently of political interference.

The group said the mass suspension of political officeholders is direct assault on democracy.

“This is a painful reminder of the military era when decrees and edicts replaced democratic processes. The administrator’s actions are a direct insult to the sacrifices of our heroes who laboured hard for our democracy.”

He made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, March 27, 2025 and made available to Legit.ng.

“The dissolution of RSIEC and the university governing council is not just an overreach of power—it is an outright violation of the constitution,”

“These institutions are isolated from politics for a reason: to protect democracy and ensure academic and electoral integrity. What the administrator is doing is nothing short of executive lawlessness.”

Abdullahi said Ibas’ actions were pushing Rivers state into deeper instability rather than restoring order

“This is not just an administrative decision; it is a blatant power grab. By removing an entire governance structure overnight and now tampering with statutory institutions, the sole administrator is attempting to freeze democracy in Rivers State. If unchecked, this could set a dangerous precedent for the country.”

Abdullahi added that Ibas' action are painful reminder of the military era when decrees and edicts replaced democratic processes.

“The administrator is not just overstepping his mandate — he is provoking the peace of the land. His actions threaten the very foundation of democracy, and if not stopped, could have lasting consequences for the entire nation,”

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was dragged to court over the appointment of Ibas (rtd) as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

A legal practitioner, Johnmary Jideobi, asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to sack Rivers' sole administrator.

Jideobi argued that the appointment of a sole administrator in Rivers state is unconstitutional, null and void, and of no legal effect whatsoever.

Rivers HoS resigns as Ibas makes 2 fresh appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ibas announced the resignation of Rivers state's HoS and the appointment of a new SSG.

The development came one week after the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday, March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers and subsequently suspended Fubara, his deputy, and lawmakers over growing political tension in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng