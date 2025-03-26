The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has issued fresh order to the 23 Heads of Local Government Administration

Ibas ordered the 23 HLGA to submit the activities of their respective councils on or before Wednesday, March 26, 2025

According to the letter, the LG heads are to submit sources of revenue of the LGAs, the number of staff on a nominal roll, functions of councils etc

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has directed the 23 Heads of Local Government Administration to submit the activities of their respective councils.

Suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara ordered the HLGA to take over following the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the LG elections.

Rivers sole administrator orders LG heads to submit council reports to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government. Photo credit: @biggiedeyforyou/@Klefjonz

Source: Twitter

Ibas orders the LG Heads to submit the report to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government on or before Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Itong Awani, made this known in a letter addressed to the HLGAs, on Monday, March 24th, 2025.

The sole administrator directed the HLGA to submit functions of councils, the number of staff on a nominal roll, and sources of revenue of the LGAs, among others.

Reports to be submitted by Rivers LG councils

Functions of the local government Number of staff members on nominal roll Sources of revenue generation Activities of the council/on-going and completed Projects for the past 2 years Achievements of the Council Challenges Recommendations

The letter titled ‘Re: Submission of Report of The Activities of Your Councils’ reads:

“His Excellency, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State has directed that all Heads of Local Government Administration should submit the Report of their Councils to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs.

“I am also to inform you that all submissions using the format listed below should reach the office of the undersigned on or before Wednesday, 26h March 2025 for onward transmission to the office of the Sole Administrator, Government House, Port Harcourt, for further necessary action.

“Submission template: Introduction/Preamble, Functions of the Council. Number of Staff on Nominal Roll, stating cadre by cadre, Sources of Revenue Generation in the LGA.

“Activities of the Council/On-going and Completed Projects for the past 2 years, Achievements of the Council, Challenges, recommendations, Conclusion. Kindly treat as urgent and keep to the timeline of submission.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was dragged to court over the appointment of Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

A legal practitioner, Johnmary Jideobi, asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to sack Rivers' sole administrator.

Jideobi argued that the appointment of a sole administrator in Rivers state is unconstitutional, null and void, and of no legal effect whatsoever.

Rivers HoS resigns as Ibas makes 2 fresh appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ibas announced the resignation of Rivers state's HoS and the appointment of a new SSG.

The development came one week after the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy and members of the Rivers state house of assembly.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday, March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers and subsequently suspended Fubara, his deputy, and lawmakers over growing political tension in the state.

Source: Legit.ng