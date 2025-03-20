A businesswoman in Akwa Ibom state received N5 million from Governor Umo Eno to support her dry food production business

The woman, who currently operates from home due to a lack of a shop, got the funds after presenting her cassava powder and banana product business to the governor

The video of the heartwarming moment has sparked positive reactions from Nigerians who commended the governor for a kind gesture and praised the woman for her preparedness

A young businesswoman in Akwa Ibom state was emotionally overwhelmed after Governor Umo Eno generously supported her dry food production business with N5 million.

Eno empowers Akwa Ibom businesswoman with N5 million

Governor Umo Eno has gifted a businesswoman with N5 million. Photo credit: Pastor Umo Eno

The touching moment occurred when the woman approached the governor, seeking assistance for her cassava powder and banana product business.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, March 20, she explained that she currently operates from her home due to the lack of a shop.

The video went viral on social media, with many Nigerians praising the governor and the woman’s preparedness.

Nigerians react as Akwa Ibom governors blesses businesswoman

Governor Umo Eno surprises businesswoman with N5 million for dry good business. Photo credit: Pastor Umo Eno

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on the Instagram page of famousblogng and reacted to the development.

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below:

@ololadeogunnubi said:

"Preparation meets Opportunity.

"God bless the both of them."

@a4dabledesigns wrote:

"When preparation meets opportunity, success is inevitable. You go girl. I wish your business well."

@myhairven said:

"Exactly how I will pitch mine when I meet my destiny helper."

@nedu_ken said:

"The way she say 2M they make me laugh."

@mary_jane3111 wrote:

"Hope say nor be audio."

@onome_tj said:

"Show working... Nor be cho Cho Cho."

@dazlinboss said:

"Always be prepared for your breakthrough."

@owigho_of_abuja stated:

"Imagine she went without having anything doing. Get to work so that opportunity will meet preparedness. God bless the works of your hands."

@tdsglamhairsalon said:

"I am a proud daughter of Akwa Ibom state, thank you sir for being so kind."

Watch the video as Governor Eno gives business woman N5 million:

Gov Eno gifts family furnished 6-bedroom bungalow

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Umo Eno has delivered on a promise made to the family of the late Nollywood makeup artist, Abigail Edith Frederick.

The family received the keys to a newly remodeled and fully furnished six-bedroom bungalow in Ikot Udoma, Eket.

The governor’s recent actions have brought hope and relief to the family of the late Nollywood makeup artist, Abigail Edith Frederick.

Akwa Ibom gov warns commissioners

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno ordered that any of his newly appointed commissioners and aides who celebrated their appointment in Uyo, the state capital, would be sacked.

Governor Eno also directed the security agencies to monitor the new appointees and ensure that none of them celebrated in Uyo, except those who are from the state capital.

According to the governor, the reason for this directive is for the new appointee to get closer to the grassroots communities in the state.

