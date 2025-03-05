The EFCC has reportedly released Udom Emmanuel, the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom state, who was said to have been arrested over N700 billion fraud allegations

Richard Okon, an aide to Governor Umo Eno, Emmanuel's successor, announced the development on Wednesday, March 5, saying the former governor was never arrested

According to Okon, the ex-governor was only invited for questioning and was never detailed by the anti-graft agency as widely reported

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly released the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel. The development was announced by Richard Okon, a media aide to Emmanuel's successor, Governor Umo Eno, in a tweet on Wednesday, March 5.

According to Okon, the former governor was never detained by the anti-graft agency as reported in some sections of the media. He maintained that Emmanuel was only invited like other Nigerians and had since returned home on the same day he was invited.

Why EFCC arrested Udom Emmanuel

On Tuesday, March 4, it was reported that the former governor was arrested by the EFCC over an alleged N700 billion fraud. According to the report, Emmanuel was taken into custody shortly after arriving at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday around 12:30 pm.

But Governor Eno's aide stated that the development is a "routine affair" of the former governor to honour invitations from the EFCC. He said Emmanuel honoured the invitation in the spirit of patriotism and sense of responsibility.

He stressed that many Nigerians have been invited by the EFCC for questioning. These Nigerians included politicians and corporate figures. He maintained that the invitation was not a conviction.

Udom Emmanuel was not arrested, detained

The governor's aide faulted the media report that Emmanuel was arrested and detained, insisting that he was only invited. According to Okon, arrest would demand a legal mechanism. He then blamed the report on political adversaries of the immediate past governor.

He added that the former governor is open to interaction within the premises of the law, adding that he has nothing to hide. He recalled that Emmanuel was the Akwa Ibom state governor when two harsh economic situation happened.

The two economic dilemmas that happened under Emmanuel were the drop in the price of fuel and the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, according to Okon.

Okon's statement reads in part:

"Mr. Udom Emmanuel had since yesterday evening left the EFCC headquarters in Abuja to his home. He was not detained, it must be emphasized, as was reported yesterday by a section of the press."

